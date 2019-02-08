British actor Albert Finney dies at 82

You are here

Albert Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades after bursting to international fame in 1963 in the title role of ‘Tom Jones.’ (Getty Images)
  • ‘Tom Jones’ gained him the first of five Oscar nominations. Others followed for ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘The Dresser,’ ‘Under the Volcano’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’
  • In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller ‘Skyfall’ and two of the Bourne films
LONDON: British actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from “Tom Jones” to “Skyfall,” has died at the age of 82.
Finney’s family said Friday that he “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.”
Finney was a rare star who managed to avoid the Hollywood limelight for more than five decades after bursting to international fame in 1963 in the title role of “Tom Jones.”
The film gained him the first of five Oscar nominations. Others followed for “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Dresser,” “Under the Volcano” and “Erin Brockovich.”
In later years he brought authority to action movies, including the James Bond thriller “Skyfall” and two of the Bourne films.

The Secular Enlightenment is a panoramic account of the radical ways that life began to change for ordinary people in the age of Locke, Voltaire, and Rousseau. 

In this landmark book, familiar Enlightenment figures share places with voices that have remained largely unheard until now, from freethinkers and freemasons to French materialists, anticlerical Catholics, pantheists, pornographers, readers, and travelers.

Margaret Jacob, one of our most esteemed historians of the Enlightenment, reveals how this newly secular outlook was not a wholesale rejection of Christianity but rather a new mental space in which to encounter the world on its own terms, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

She takes readers from London and Amsterdam to Berlin, Vienna, Turin, and Naples, drawing on rare archival materials to show how ideas central to the emergence of secular democracy touched all facets of daily life. 

The book shows how secular values and pursuits took hold of 18th century Europe, spilled into the American colonies, and left their lasting imprint on the Western world for generations to come.

