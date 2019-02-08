You are here

  • Home
  • UAE blasts Houthis for disregarding Hodeidah ceasefire and blocking Yemen aid access
﻿

UAE blasts Houthis for disregarding Hodeidah ceasefire and blocking Yemen aid access

Houthi militants patrolling a street in Hodeidah in December. The militia is blocking access to crucial food supplies in the city. (Reuters)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

UAE blasts Houthis for disregarding Hodeidah ceasefire and blocking Yemen aid access

  • UAE minister says Houthi’s are the real impediment to peace in Yemen
  • Red Sea Mills in Hodeidah contains enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The UAE has accused the Houthis of disregarding a Yemen ceasefire agreement after the UN slammed the militants for blocking access to vast food supplies.

The Red Sea Mills in Hodeidah contains enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month, but aid officials have been unable to access the stores since September, despite Yemen’s desperate food shortages.

Houthi militants have  blocked the UN from reaching the food and last month destroyed some of the stores with shelling.

Mark Lowcock, under-secretary of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), on Thursday implored the Iran—backed Houthis to allow access to the stores.

Anwar Garagsh, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Friday that the UN’s plea for access to the stores showed that “the Houthi’s are the real impediment to peace in Yemen.” 

“This will be clearer with their every move to derail the political process,” Gargash said on Twitter.

“The Stockholm Agreement offers us a unique opportunity to end the war in Yemen. 

“Nonetheless the Houthis are working hard to undermine this opportunity by their obstinate disregard to their commitments.”

Gargash said the way forward for the Houthis is to withdraw from “the ports and Hodaidah city” as per the agreement signed in December. 

“The militia is dragging its feet & threatening the overall prospects for peace,” he added.

Talks were held this week in Hodeidah in an attempt to find a breakthrough in implementing the agreement. Mediators said Friday that talks in Jordan on a prisoner swap deal had made "important progress."
The huge prisoner exchange is seen as a crucial confidence-building measure in the UN-led push for peace.

The city of Hodeidah became the main front in the war, which was sparked when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Pro-government forces supported by an Arab coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE, had surrounded the city and prepared to retake it last summer. 

Hodeidah serves as the country’s main port for aid supplies but the UN and the coalition accuse the Houthis of blocking those supplies from reaching those desperately in need.

“Access to the mills grows ever more urgent as time passes and the risk of spoilage to the remaining grain increases,” Lowcock said in his statement.

“I implore all parties, in particular Ansar Allah affiliated groups, to finalize an agreement and facilitate access to the mills in the coming days,” he said, referring to the Houthi’s political wing.

The UN has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian emergency, with 10 million people on the brink of famine.

Topics: Houthi Mark Lowcock UNOCHA

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Arab coalition targets 3 Houthi sites in Yemen’s Hajjah
0
Middle-East
UN: Yemen’s warring parties reach preliminary pullout deal

Tough times for political parties as revolution turns 40

People protest the state of Iran's economy at the old grand bazaar in Tehran. (AP)
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

Tough times for political parties as revolution turns 40

  • Iran’s economy has been in a tailspin, adding to popular anger that burst onto the streets in violent protests across dozens of towns and cities a year ago
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

TEHRAN: Iran’s main political parties are on rocky ground as the Islamic republic marks its 40th birthday, with reformists in disarray and conservatives seeking a new identity.

Even though key reformist leaders have been forcibly sidelined, Mohammad Ali Abtahi, a former reformist vice president in the 1990s, still believes gradual change is the only option for his country.

Since mass protests against alleged election-rigging in 2009, his former boss, ex-President Mohammad Khatami, is barred from appearing in the media, and presidential candidates Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi have been under house arrest for the last eight years.

There are also few signs of a new generation emerging to succeed them, not least because Iran’s influential Guardian Council has the power to reject any election candidates it deems unqualified, Abtahi told AFP.

“The candidates that can pass the Guardian Council’s vetting are low-level,” he said. “You can’t expect much from them.”

The reformists instead pinned their hopes on President Hassan Rouhani, a political moderate who sought conciliation with the West through a landmark nuclear deal in 2015.

Yet their hopes have proven ill-founded. Since the US unilaterally withdrew from that deal last year, Iran’s economy has been in a tailspin, adding to popular anger that burst onto the streets in violent protests across dozens of towns and cities a year ago.

“When the demonstrators shouted ‘Reformists, conservatives: The game is over,’ they were not wrong,” said conservative analyst and politician Amir Mohebbian. “The fact is the (political) game has changed.”

“Until now, voters would go for the candidate they thought would do the least harm ... but now they have taken as much as they can stand. Now the people want someone who can actually solve their problems.”

Mohebbian did not elaborate on potential candidates as jockeying for the next presidential elections, due to take place in 2021, has not yet started. But the decision to back Rouhani has “bankrupted” the reformists, he claimed.

Journalist and activist Ahmad Zeidabadi, who has been arrested several times, goes further, saying the reformists’ plans to try to change the very nature of the state “reached a dead end” some time ago because of the system’s lack of “flexibility.”

And it is not just mainstream political factions who are demanding change. 

Ardent supporters of the revolution believe its original values — such as policies in favor of the poor — have been largely forgotten, pointing to widespread allegations of corruption to back their claims. 

For decades, the conservatives have been closely associated with the establishment, many of them holding key unelected positions.

But for them to survive the changing political environment, they “must move closer to the people” since the people “don’t trust” them now, Mohebbian said.

Concern over corruption by successive governments has become a “powderkeg,” believes Nader Talebzadeh, a film-maker who advised Ebrahim Raisi, the preferred candidate of ultraconservatives in the 2017 presidential election.

Topics: Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Ebadi urges world action to weaken Iran rulers on revolution anniversary
0
Middle-East
US vows to remain ‘relentless’ to deter Iran missile program

Latest updates

Rosneft boss calls on Putin to end OPEC deal
0
Tough times for political parties as revolution turns 40
0
Where We Are Going Today: Nozomi
0
Ready to bring down Netanyahu, ex-general stirs hope of change
0
Saudi Arabia's aid agency KSRelief at forefront of ‘global humanitarian effort’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.