Roger Federer sights focused on ninth Wimbledon title

The Swiss maestro is still after more titles and Grand Slams. (AFP)
Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
  • 20-time Grand Slam star still hungry for more glory.
  • Fed-Express targets Wimbledon and US Open titles.
AFP
GENEVA: Shaking off his defeat in the Australian Open Roger Federer claimed he is “motivated and looking forward to the future” with a tilt at a ninth Wimbledon title uppermost in his mind.
After his last 16 loss to Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne last month, the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion was quick to brush aside suggestions it was the beginning of the end.
In Geneva on Friday to launch the third edition of the Laver Cup, Federer mapped out his goals for the season with the hunger of a man carrying half his 37 years.
“Wimbledon obviously, also now Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami,” he said.
“I really would like to make a good season start, maybe that could launch the clay season and Wimbledon but I think Wimbledon yes, the US Open and after also the Laver Cup and the World Tour Finals at the end of the year.”
He said his failure to defend his Australian Open title changed nothing and his aim was the same as always — to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
“I continue my career...I’m motivated, I feel good and I’m looking forward to the future.
“The goal is always to have a level of play high enough to beat Rafa and Djoko and as soon as it is so high so you can play against them and maybe win, that means that the classification will normally follow.”
Djokovic, who dispatched Nadal in two sets to win in Melbourne, tops the rankings from Nadal with Federer slipping from third to sixth.
“For me, the classification at 37 years is not anymore the priority,” shrugged the Swiss great.
For the September 20-22 Laver Cup, Bjorn Borg captains Europe with John McEnroe in charge of Team World.
Federer is hoping his compatriot Stan Wawrinka plays.
“We won the Olympic title together (in Beijing, 2008). With a bit of luck we can be reunited again in Geneva.”

Updated 08 February 2019
  • Police given evidence after an investigation into Islamophobic abuse shouted at Egyptian ace.
  • Football Against Racism in Europe call for life bans for those found guilty of racial abuse.
LONDON: West Ham United have handed evidence to the police after completing an investigation into Islamophobic abuse shouted at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Monday.
A video emerged on social media in which audible racial slurs were directed at the Egypt and Reds star man as he was taking a corner. The match finished in a 1-1 draw.
The user who posted the video on Twitter said: “I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches.”
The Metropolitan Police had said that officers were in the process of reviewing the footage and West Ham have now revealed that they have given all of their evidence to the police.
Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini has demanded a life ban for the culprits, and a West Ham statement said: “After a thorough and immediate investigation following the abhorrent racist abuse aimed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Monday night, West Ham United can confirm that it has handed evidence to the Metropolitan Police.
“The Club is unequivocal in its stance — such abuse will not be tolerated. There is no place or excuse for this kind of behavior.”
While there have undoubtedly been great strides taken in football to tackle racist abuse from the stands, the sorry Salah abuse follows allegations of discriminatory chanting by Chelsea and Millwall supporters in recent weeks.
Piara Powar, the executive director of anti-discrimination charity FARE ((Football Against Racism in Europe), described the number of recent incidents of reported racism as “alarming”, and added that closing stadiums may be the only logical next step in combating abuse.
“The number and frequency of recent incidents in England is quite alarming,” Powar said. “Football seems to have a rump of fans who have trouble accepting the diversity of our country. I also think it points to the divisions that have opened up in the UK since Brexit.
“I think the FA must get a grip on the problem,” Powar added. “They do a lot of good work, but they should use the powers they have to close stadiums, and ban and fine clubs. The FA regulations allow for it, but the measures are rarely used.”
Since his move to Liverpool Salah has been a transformative figure, breaking down barriers. Go to Anfield and, once the rousing rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” has died down, it is likely you will next hear the Liverpool fans’ hymn to Salah. Sung to the tune of “Good Enough” by Britpop band Dodgy, it goes like this: “If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me, if he scores another few, then I’ll be a Muslim, too.” That he has been welcomed with open arms and lauded — albeit in a city with a tradition of tolerance — is to be applauded, not least at a time when Islamaphobic attacks in the UK are on the rise.
Salah was last year named PFA Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year after he scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season.
The Egyptian ace will be key in the Reds’ search for their first league title since 1990, Liverpool face Bournemouth at home today.

