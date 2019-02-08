You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Jubeir: Saudi crown prince ‘did not order Khashoggi killing’
﻿

Al-Jubeir: Saudi crown prince ‘did not order Khashoggi killing’

Adel Al-Jubeir told US media that no order was given to conduct the Khashoggi killing. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Jubeir: Saudi crown prince ‘did not order Khashoggi killing’

  • Saudi Arabia late last year indicted 11 people for the killing at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul
  • Minister says it was “preposterous” for other countries to think that they can dictate the handling of the case
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Friday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not order the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We know that this was not an authorized operation. There was no order given to conduct this operation,” Al-Jubeir told members of the US media in Washington.

Al-Jubeir said he could not comment on a New York Times story on Thursday in which anonymous sources alleged the crown prince made a threat against Khashoggi in 2017.

Saudi Arabia late last year indicted 11 people for the killing at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against five of them.

The minister said it was “preposterous” for other countries to think that they can dictate what the Saudi leadership should do in handling the case.

He said the Saudi judiciary is committed to holding those involved in the killing of Khashoggi to account.

Al-Jubeir said he hoped the US Congress would take a step back and await the results of the investigation into Khashoggi’s death.

The Trump administration has said there is no direct evidence of the crown prince’s  involvement, and has stressed the vital importance of relations between Washington and Riyadh.

Al-Jubeir met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington late on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as the latest regional developments.

Earlier, Al-Jubeir affirmed the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to the objectives of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in working together to combat terrorism and extremism.

“My country’s government will continue its fight against terrorism and its sponsoring countries, and pledges to support all international and regional efforts to eliminate terrorist organizations and the activities of destabilizing states in the region.”

The minister added: “We believe that our war against terrorism must include combating its funding and rhetoric that justifies violence and terrorism.”

 

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosecution demands 5 defendants be executed for Jamal Khashoggi murder
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal says CIA cannot be trusted on Khashoggi conclusion

Jeddah’s Effat University celebrates a ‘female success story’

Effat University is a pioneer in creating world-class educational opportunities for Saudi women. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed
0

Jeddah’s Effat University celebrates a ‘female success story’

  • Prince Turki Al-Faisal said: “The university will continue to pursue the excellence that is worthy of the name Effat”
  • 1,100 new graduates win honors as top-class institution marks 20th anniversary
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed
0

JEDDAH: Effat University celebrated 20 years of educational achievement on Feb. 7 under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah Region.
On its 20th anniversary, Effat university also celebrated the graduation of 1,100 students.
The ceremony was attended by many members of the royal family, including Prince Turki Al-Faisal and Princess Lulwa Al-Faisal, vice president of the board of trustees and the general supervisor of Effat University.
Princess Lulwa opened the proceedings with an inspiring speech about the story of her mother, Queen Effat Al-Thunayyan, and about her work in supporting women’s education in Saudi Arabia.
Effat University is a pioneer in creating new educational opportunities for Saudi women.
“Today we celebrate a purely female success story,” said the princess.
Addressing the graduates, she said: “The question (that was asked 70 years ago) was: Why teach women? Why give them jobs? The answer is: We were preparing for this day, for the era in which Saudi women have their natural position in public life, in building the country and developing it. Where women stand completing the row next to men, their brothers, where they stand as an impenetrable wall for their country.”
The princess said that women in Saudi Arabia are finally able to bridge the gaps that could not be filled before.
“You are the answer to this question that has been asked for 70 years. You are answer to the call of the present time. Congratulations! I feel I can see Queen Effat putting her pen cap back on and smiling. Triumphantly, Effat Al-Thunayyan answered the call with her words and deeds, perseverance and patience.”
Next, President of Effat University Haifa Jamal Al-Lail delivered a speech addressing the importance of this celebration, since Effat was the first private female college. It was established in 1999 and became a university in 2009.
She said: “The goal of the celebration is to highlight the role of the university in the process of national development, to celebrate the achievements of the university and to strengthen the identity of the university locally and internationally.’’
During the ceremony, there was a video presenting the most prominent Effat graduates and showing how Effat has paved the way for them to pursue their careers.
Assistant professor and provost Malak Al-Noori told Arab News how Effat helped to prepare females for a bright future: “Effat was established to offer women empowerment opportunities and special majors that are not offered by other universities.’’
She added: “We also help our students to get not only the academic aspect of an education, but most importantly a well-grounded personality.”
Effat University was founded by Queen Effat Al-Thunayan, wife of King Faisal.
She was a pioneer in the education and empowerment of Saudi women, and started Dar Al-Hanan School, the first school for girls in the Kingdom in 1955, opening doors for Saudi women to be educated right to this day.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal said: “The university will continue to pursue the excellence that is worthy of the name Effat.”
He told the graduates: “You are the future and the hope to achieve the aspirations of leadership of your country.’’
The happiness of this day would not be perfect without family support, said Hala Al-Zahrani a first honor architecture major graduate and a mother of one, speaking to Arab News.
“I am really thrilled. I cannot believe that I finally made it to this day. I appreciate all that Effat university taught me and the way my family supported me led me to this success.’’

Topics: Effat University in Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Corporate News
Ford’s DSFL for Her returns to Effat University
0
Corporate News
Effat University hosts career fair

Latest updates

Jeddah’s Effat University celebrates a ‘female success story’
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Secular Enlightenment by Margaret C. Jacob
0
Afghan government complains to UN over Taliban trip to Moscow
0
Sri Lanka to reinstate capital punishment, says president
0
Lebanese father sets himself on fire over unpaid school fees
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.