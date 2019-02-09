Yanni wows Al-Ula, ‘the place where dreams begin’

AL-ULA: The Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, the Amman Citadel … and now Al-Ula.

The Greek composer and instrumentalist Yanni capped his list of historic worldwide concert venues with a performance on Friday night against the stunning backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s heritage jewel.

“It’s a great honor to be here,” he told the sold-out crowd enjoying the latest show at the Winter at Tantora festival. “I’ve been here for a few days and I’m so touched by what I’ve seen. This is the place where dreams begin, and I find it quite inspiring.”

Yanni gave the first complete live performance of “When Dreams Come True,” a piece composed in parts over 60 shows in 60 cities, and which he dedicated to the people of Saudi Arabia. He also performed some of his most popular pieces, including “The Rain Must Fall” and “Reflections of Passion.”

On Twitter, Yanni expressed his delight and astonishment at the beauty of Al-Ula, responding to local fans and telling them how delighted he was to be visiting the site.

Hundreds of tweets from fans poured in as the concert went on, with people delighting at his praise and urging him to return.

In the past, the musician has been vocal about his support for the Saudi people and the changes taking place in the Kingdom.

“You have to come to Saudi to feel this and to witness the changes ... I’m really amazed by the speed of how things have changed,” he said.