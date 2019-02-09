Arab conference to strengthen regional solidarity

JEDDAH: The Arab Parliament will hold on Saturday a conference of senior leaders to promote solidarity in the face of major regional challenges.
Former and current Arab heads of government and high-profile ministers will attend the meeting at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, is among key figures taking part in the conference.
The conference will be held as a recognition of the accuracy and seriousness of the current situation and challenges faced by the Arab nation, the Kingdom’s speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, said.
Al-Salami said member states had to put their differences to one side and unite to tackle the testing issues confronting the Arab region.
He added that the conference aims to prepare a document “to strengthen solidarity and face challenges,” which would be presented by the Arab Parliament to the Arab League in time for its summit meeting in Tunisia, next month.
