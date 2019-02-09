JEDDAH: Chairman of the Hajj Committee of Tajikistan Abdul Ghafoor Yusuf has hailed the efforts of Saudi Arabia in the service of pilgrims.
He issued his statement during the visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance of Saudi Arabia to Tajikistan.
The two sides held a meeting in Dushanbe to discuss bilateral cooperation in different Islamic fields, and especially the promotion of moderation and rejection of extremism and terrorism.
The ministry’s undersecretary, Dr. Abdullah Al-Samel, said that the Kingdom is the custodian of peace and security, and it rejects all forms of extremism, hatred and terrorism.
Saudi Arabia’s efforts in spreading moderation lauded
