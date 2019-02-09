You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian stars heading for Saudi Arabia in latest entertainment boost
﻿

Egyptian stars heading for Saudi Arabia in latest entertainment boost

General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh. (Supplied)
Updated 09 February 2019
Arab News
0

Egyptian stars heading for Saudi Arabia in latest entertainment boost

  • The highlights include six performances across the Kingdom of Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” starring Yehia Al-Fakharani and Farouk Al-Fishawi, as part of a theater deal with Cairo 21
Updated 09 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: In a further boost to the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, a wide range of Egyptian productions, stars and events are coming to Saudi Arabia, including plays, concerts and film screenings.
General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh signed a number of memorandums of understanding with producers and promoters during a visit to Cairo on Friday. It comes just days after the announcement of similar agreements signed during a visit to London this week.
The highlights include six performances across the Kingdom of Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” starring Yehia Al-Fakharani and Farouk Al-Fishawi, as part of a theater deal with Cairo 21.
Al-Adl Group will present six family-friendly plays featuring the actress Sherihan, who recently came out of retirement and is returning to the stage after an absence of 25 years. They will be staged during the Riyadh Festival in October and November this year, and in Jeddah in June and July 2020.
Comedy actor Mohamed Henedi will appear in six performances of the play “3 days on the Coast,” beginning in March. Actor and comedian Ashraf Abdul Baqi’s Work Shop production company will stage a number of Egyptian plays, including four performances of “Crime in Maadi,” directed by Baqi. Actor Mohammed Saad, star of the 2002 hit comedy “El-Limby,” will also take to the stage in the Kingdom.
Producer and director Rami Emam, of True Motion Media Production, signed a deal for an appearance by his father, veteran actor Adel Emam, as a guest of honor at a special event produced by the company. The United Group Company will organize screenings of a number of films, featuring appearances by some of the stars, and stage outdoor concerts. The Sabah Group will produce a number of movies that will features Egyptian, Arab and Saudi actors and premiere in the Kingdom.
Playwrights Amir Taima and Ayman Bahgat Qamar will write new stage plays to help to revive Saudi Arabia’s theatrical heritage.
Fans of Egyptian music can look forward to performances by Hani Shaker, Amr Diab and Mohammad Hamaki. In addition, there will be stage shows featuring the music of Egyptian legends Umm Kulthum, Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Abdel Halim Hafez. Other musical stars who will perform include Walid Mansour, Hakim Abdulsamad, Oka Wa Ortega, Hamada Helal, Ahmed Sheba, Ahmed Adaweyah, Saad El-Sogyahar, Moustafa Hagag, Mahmoud El-Leithy, Amr Diab and Abdel Basset Hamouda.

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
General Entertainment Authority backs Monster Jam in Riyadh
Corporate News
Saudi govt. approves board members of General Entertainment Authority

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSRelief at forefront of ‘global humanitarian effort’

Saudi Arabia had saved millions of people from conflicts and crises, regardless of their race, religion or nationality. (Photo/KSRelief)
Updated 09 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSRelief at forefront of ‘global humanitarian effort’

  • Saudi Arabia’s relief agency extended help to 43 countries in 2018
  • A volunteer medical team from the agency has been performing open-heart surgeries and catheterizations in Yemen as part of a campaign ending February 9
Updated 09 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) helped 43 countries last year, a spokesman for the agency said Friday, as assistance to Yemen was stepped up.
Chalhoub bin Abdullah Chalhoub told a forum, titled “The intervention to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Muslim world,” in Cairo that the center provided assistance regardless of race, religion or nationality.
He said KSRelief sought to transfer its experience in relief and humanitarian work to Islamic countries and organizations.
Chalhoub said that the center’s assistance and promotion of humanitarian actions in Muslim countries come from a vision based on the Saudi pioneering role in relief and humanitarian action to convey Saudi values to the world.
In February alone the agency helped Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, Yemeni patients and internally displaced people in Nigeria.
Chalhoub was speaking on the sidelines of the first ever cultural and artistic festival organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) titled “One nation and diverse cultures... Palestine in our heart.”
Other speakers at the symposium were KSRelief’s Dr. Yahya Al-Shammari, Hassan Abdel Moneim from the International Organization for Migration, Dr. Abeer Atifah of the World Food Programme and Osama Maher from the World Health Organization.
Delegates watched a documentary about Saudi relief and humanitarian efforts and the support provided to countries worldwide. There was also a presentation of statistics for countries benefiting from the Kingdom’s assistance.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The aid was given on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.
The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.
The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips. KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.
A volunteer medical team from the agency has been performing open-heart surgeries and catheterizations in Yemen as part of a campaign ending Feb. 9. There have also been further deliveries of dialysis medication.
In the first six days of this campaign, the total number of operations conducted was 24 open-heart surgeries and 64 therapeutic catheterizations.
The father of one of the heart surgery patients brought his daughter from their home in Shabwa to Mukulla for treatment.
He said she had been suffering from heart issues for a long time but the family lacked the financial resources to get her the help she needed.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of KSRelief, which initiated this campaign, bringing hope to our family.”
Another parent also thanked the agency for its help, adding he had tried for eight years to find medical intervention for his son.

Topics: Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Ksrelief provides Syrian refugees, displaced Yemenis with vital services
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues its noble mission in Yemen, Syria

Latest updates

IMF’S Lagarde warns of ‘challenging path ahead’ for Middle East economies
0
Thailand puzzles over political surprises from royals
0
Palestinian arrested over killing of Israeli
0
Tunisian court sentences seven terrorists to life for deadly 2015 attacks: prosecutors
0
Forget chocolate, how about a cockroach for Valentine’s?
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.