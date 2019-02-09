Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in teenager’s killing

You are here

Mourners carry the body of Hassan Shalabi, 14, through his school in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli fire yesterday, during clashes along the Gaza border. (AFP)
AP
  • A Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman has been arrested in a raid in the West Bank
  • Thousands of people in Gaza buried two Palestinian teenagers killed a day earlier in protests
AP
JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Saturday they arrested a Palestinian suspect in the killing of an Israeli teenager, as thousands of people in Gaza buried two Palestinian teenagers killed a day earlier in protests along the perimeter fence.
The police said the suspect was arrested in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, but originally comes from the southern West Bank city of Hebron. The police did not say when the arrest took place.
The body of Ori Ansbaher, 19, was found in the woods near Jerusalem on Thursday with stabbing wounds. She was buried Friday in the Israeli settlement of Tekoa amid calls by hard-line Jews for revenge.
All other details of the woman’s killing remain the subject of an Israeli gag order.
Previous Israeli statements about her murder came only from top diplomats and politicians.
Over 400,000 settlers live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians want — along with east Jerusalem — as part of their future state.
In the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians attended the funerals of the teenagers.
The mother of 14-year-old Hassan Shalabi wailed as mourners brought his body on a stretcher for a final farewell at their home in the Nusseirat refugee camp.
“He was everything beautiful at home; his voice, his happiness fills the house. There is laughter and play when he is home,” said the mother, Fatma, soon after the body was carried away, wrapped in a Palestinian flag.
The two teenagers were standing 50-60 meters (160-200 feet) from the fence at separate protests when they were shot, according to rights group Al-Mezan.
In Gaza City, mourners buried Hamza Ishtiwi. The Health Ministry put his age at 18, but Mezan said he was 17. Footage of Hamza lying on his back the moment after a bullet struck him in the neck spread on social media.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers have organized mass demonstrations along the frontier every Friday since March, in part to protest against the Israeli and Egyptian blockade on the territory, which was imposed when Hamas seized power in 2007. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and thousands have been wounded.
The protesters frequently hurl rocks and firebombs, and Israeli soldiers respond with tear gas and live fire. Israel, which has been accused of using excessive force, says it does what it must to protect its borders.
The UN children’s agency condemned the killing of the two Palestinians, warning of the “significant violence” Palestinian children endure.
“Children are children. They must be protected at all times. Children should never be a target. Nor should they be exposed to any form of violence, by any party,” said the UNICEF Middle East director Geert Cappelaere in a statement.

Topics: Palestine

0
0
Algeria's ruling FLN picks Bouteflika as presidential candidate

Reuters
  • Bouteflika, 81, has been in office since 1999 but has been seen in public only rarely since suffering a stroke in 2013 that confined him to a wheelchair
  • Algeria avoided the major political upheaval seen in many other Arab states in the past decade but has experienced some protests and strikes
Reuters
ALGIERS: Algeria's ruling party FLN has picked President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as its candidate for the April 18 presidential election, party leader Moad Bouchareb said on Saturday.
Bouteflika, 81, who has been in office since 1999 but has been seen in public only rarely since suffering a stroke in 2013 that confined him to a wheelchair, is likely to win a fifth term as the Algerian opposition remains weak and fragmented.
He will still need to make a formal announcement, probably in a letter that will be read on his behalf, before March 3.
"We at the FLN we have decided to pick Bouteflika as our candidate for the April presidential election. Let's be ready for the campaign," Bouchareb told about 2,000 supporters at a sports stadium in Algiers.
"We have chosen him because we need continuity and stability," he added.
Bouteflika's poor health had led to months of uncertainty about whether he would stand for election again.
His re-election would offer short-term stability for the elites of the FLN, the army and business tycoons, and postpone a potentially controversial succession.
But the president will need to find a way to connect with the North African country's young population, almost 70 percent of which is aged under 30.
The OPEC oil producer is a key gas supplier to Europe and a US ally in the fight against terror in the Sahel region.
Bouteflika is part of a thinning elite of the veterans who won independence from France in the 1954-62 war and have run Algeria ever since.
In December, flu meant he was unable to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Algiers for a two-day visit.
His last meeting with a senior foreign official was during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sept. 17. An earlier meeting with Merkel and a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were both cancelled.
Algeria avoided the major political upheaval seen in many other Arab states in the past decade but has experienced some protests and strikes. Unemployment remains high, especially among young people, many of whom have left the country to seek better wages and living conditions.
The economy has improved over the past year as oil and gas revenues have picked up, allowing authorities to ease austerity measures imposed when they halved between 2014 and 2017.
Oil and gas earnings account for 60 percent of the budget and 94 percent of export revenues. But Algeria has around $80 billion of reserves and almost no foreign debts.
Bouteflika remains popular with many Algerians, who credit him with ending the country's long civil war by offering former extremist fighters amnesty.
Supporters say his mind remains sharp, even though he needs a microphone to speak. The opposition says he is not fit to run again and several candidates, including a retired general, have said they will challenge Bouteflika.
The government has said it wants to diversify the economy away from oil and gas, but there has been resistance from those within the ruling elite to opening up to foreign investment.
That has left the economy dominated by the state and firms run by business tycoons.

Topics: Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika

0
0
0
0
0
0
