Death toll rises to 16 In Istanbul building collapse

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu talks to residents as he visits the site of a collapsed residential building in Istanbul, Turkey, February 8, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2019
AP
  • The building in Istanbul’s mostly-residential Kartal district collapsed on Wednesday
  • Thirteen out of 14 people who were rescued alive remain hospitalized
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s interior minister has said the death toll in the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul has risen to 16.
Suleyman Soylu said early Saturday that another body had been found in the rubble.
The building in Istanbul’s mostly-residential Kartal district collapsed on Wednesday. The cause is under investigation but officials have said its top three floors were illegally built.
Soylu was speaking to reporters at the site as emergency services continued their work.
Thirteen out of 14 people who were rescued alive remain hospitalized with seven of them in serious condition.

US-backed Syrian force to start ‘final battle’ against Daesh enclave

US-backed Syrian force to start ‘final battle’ against Daesh enclave

QAMISHLI: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will start an assault on Saturday against Daesh's last enclave in the part of Syria where a US-led coalition has been supporting operations against the group, an SDF official told Reuters.
The United States said on Jan. 29 that Daesh was expected to lose the final chunk of territory within a couple of weeks.
“The battle will be launched this evening and its mission will be to eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist organization,” Mustafa Bali, the head of the SDF media office, said, describing it as the “last battle.”
He said in the last 10 days SDF fighters had handled the battle “patiently” as more than 20,000 civilians were evacuated from the besieged enclave comprising two villages near the Iraqi border.
The SDF, backed by the US-led coalition, has driven Daesh out of a swathe of territory in northern and eastern Syria.
After defeating the terrorists from their Syrian headquarters at Raqqa in October 2017, the SDF advanced southwards into Deir Ezzor province, attacking them in territory on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Daesh still has a territorial foothold in Syria west of the Euphrates in a part of the country otherwise held by the Syrian government and its allies.

