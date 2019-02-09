You are here

Libya's NOC discusses Sharara oil field crisis with Repsol

A general view of the El-Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2019
Reuters
Libya's NOC discusses Sharara oil field crisis with Repsol

  • Oil production in Libya has been disrupted since the armed uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
  • Protesters and tribesmen halted production at the Repsol-operated field
Updated 09 February 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Libya’s state-run National Oil Corp. said on Saturday that its Chairman Mustafa Sanalla had discussed a crisis at the Sharara oil field with Repsol executives in Tripoli.
“Both parties called for a cessation of hostilities and armed conflict in and around the facility, essential to resume production operations,” it said of Thursday’s talks.
The North African nation’s biggest field is a focus of the conflict between the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.
Protesters and tribesmen halted production at the Repsol-operated field, located in southern Libya, in December. The eastern-based government dispatched a force to seize the field on Wednesday.
Oil production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been disrupted since the armed uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Saudi Arabia allocates $3.1bn to help private sector with expat fees

Updated 09 February 2019
Reuters
Saudi Arabia allocates $3.1bn to help private sector with expat fees

  • Companies that had a higher or equal number of Saudi employees versus expats will be eligible for the reimbursement or waiver of fees
  • The government has allocated 11.5 billion riyals ($3.1 billion) for reimbursements under the decision
Updated 09 February 2019
Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved a scheme to reimburse some of the companies that struggled to pay steadily increasing fees for expatriate work permits in 2017 and 2018 and waive the fee hikes for some who weren’t able to pay, the labor minister said.
The government has allocated 11.5 billion riyals ($3.1 billion) for reimbursements under the decision.
“This initiative will support private sector companies, help them overcome the obstacles and achieve their goals and encourage them to expand employment of Saudi citizens,” Labour Minister Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi tweeted on Friday.
Only companies that had a higher or equal number of Saudi employees versus expats will be eligible for the reimbursement or waiver of fees, according to the decree. Companies with a lower number of Saudis compared to expats will benefit from the initiative only after they hire more locals, it said.
“The decision will have a huge positive impact on the Saudi economy and especially the manpower intensive construction sector, which was the worst hit by the collective invoice,” Osama Al-Afaliq, head of the Saudi Contractors Association, told Reuters.
In its fiscal balance program announced in 2016 and implemented in 2017, Saudi Arabia said it would gradually increase the fees for hiring expatriates and obtaining visas for their dependents to encourage companies to hire more Saudi nationals.
It also changed the system of payment from an annual work permit renewal to a one-time lump sum payment at the beginning of the year accounting for each foreign worker employed by the company — a so-called collective invoice.
The annual fee hikes, rising gradually to 2020, were seen as crucial to Riyadh’s plan to create more jobs and cut the unemployment rate.
Some 10 million foreigners are working in Saudi Arabia.

