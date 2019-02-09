You are here

  • Home
  • Pope to visit Moroccan imam school to boost moderate Islam
﻿

Pope to visit Moroccan imam school to boost moderate Islam

Pope Francis delivers his message in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (AP)
Updated 09 February 2019
AP
0

Pope to visit Moroccan imam school to boost moderate Islam

Updated 09 February 2019
AP
0

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will meet with migrants in Morocco and visit a training institute for imams that seeks to be a bulwark against extremism during his March 30-31 visit to the North African country.
The Vatican on Saturday released the schedule for the pope's trip to Rabat.
It comes on the heels of Francis' recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he signed a landmark "fraternity" document with a leading Sunni imam and sought to encourage moderate Islam and interfaith ties.
Francis will also meet with Morocco's king, the country's priests and religious sisters and celebrate Mass for the Catholic community.
Morocco has long considered itself a key ally in the fight against extremism, and King Mohammed VI routinely criticizes terrorism.

Topics: Morocco Pope Francis Islam

Related

0
Middle-East
Pope: My UAE trip wrote new page in Christian-Islam history
0 photos
Middle-East
Catholics flock to pope’s historic mass in UAE

Erdogan visits site of Turkey building collapse; death toll 17

Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Erdogan visits site of Turkey building collapse; death toll 17

  • The apartment building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal District on Feb. 9
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
AP AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president on Saturday visited the scene of the apartment building collapse in Istanbul for the first time, saying there were “many lessons to learn” as the death toll increased to 17.

The cause of Wednesday’s tragedy is under investigation but officials have said the top three floors of the eight-story building in the Kartal district were built illegally.

“In this area, we have faced a very serious problem with illegal businesses like this done to make more money,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at the scene. He said the government would take “steps in a determined way” after investigators complete their work.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca increased the death toll to 17. Erdogan was also visiting a hospital where more than a dozen people are being treated. Seven of them are in serious condition.

Friends and relatives waited near the wreckage for news of their missing loved ones as emergency teams, aided by sniffer dogs, worked around the clock to reach possible survivors.

Officials have not disclosed how many people are still unaccounted for. The building had 14 apartments with 43 registered residents. 

The collapse fanned criticism of a government amnesty granted last year to people accused of illegal building — a measure announced ahead of municipal elections this March.

Engineers and architects regularly sound the alarm against illegal additional storeys to buildings which they say weaken the constructions’ structure, and put them at greater risk in the event of an earthquake.

 

 

 

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Istanbul

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Istanbul building collapse kills 2, rescuers save 6 others
0
Middle-East
Death toll rises to 16 In Istanbul building collapse

Latest updates

Erdogan visits site of Turkey building collapse; death toll 17
0
Muslim World League cited in US for its anti-extremism campaign
0
FaceOf: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, rector of King Faisal University
0
Woman acquitted of blasphemy still can’t leave Pakistan
0
Sergio Ramos shines as Real win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.