The Six: Bahraini label Noon by Noor shows off at NYFW

Halima Aden, the Hadids take over New York Fashion Week

DUBAI: New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the Hadid sisters have been spotted all over the city, along with the likes of hijab-wearing model Halima Aden.

US designer Tom Ford opened New York Fashion Week on Thursday with his signature high-gloss swagger, but he is one of a dwindling number of heavyweights showing his stuff in the Big Apple, AFP reported.

New York is the first stop in the world’s runway carnival that heads to Milan, London and Paris, but little by little, the top names in the biz are foregoing a stateside catwalk show.

The 57-year-old Ford, who turned out a fairly restrained collection last season, went for more of the same this time out.

Ford went back to the archives of his fall-winter 1996 collection for Gucci which, by his own admission, sealed his reputation as a major talent.

Long, fluid backless gowns were reminiscent of the series of white dresses the Texan showed in Milan more than 20 years ago.

A red pants suit worn by top model Gigi Hadid recalled a similar ensemble he sent out back in the day.

But the cuts and styles certainly had a modern touch — more cleavage, more tightly cinched waists and cropped trousers.

Gigi Hadid showed off a red pant suit by Tom Ford. AFP



As for the fabrics, Ford got creative — beyond silk and velvet, the designer showed sultry suits for men in leather, and several fur coats — possibly fake furs, as he had promised a year ago to only use fur in moderation.

Jaunty furry hats made a statement — they looked perfect for New York gangsters in the 1970s.

Ralph Lauren — another reference point in a New York Fashion week lacking some spark — hit the runway on Thursday.

Immaculately dressed young waiters offered coffee and pastries as soon as you sat down at Ralph Lauren’s scaled-down fashion show on Thursday, a stark contrast with last season’s lavish anniversary extravaganza in Central Park, the Associated Press noted in its review.

There was no stage, no spotlights, just models — including a gold-clad Bella Hadid — sauntering casually among the tables at Ralph’s Cafe, Lauren’s recently opened cafe space at his Madison Avenue women’s store.

Guests munched on mini-croissants, egg-white frittatas and bagels with smoked salmon as models glided through the room in simple but flowing ensembles in a limited palette of black, white and gold.

Bella Hadid walked the runway for designer Tomo Koizumi. AFP



Casual looks came first: all-white suits with wide-legged trousers and military-style jackets, for example, or black pants with a shiny gold blazer. There was a series of dresses and jackets emblazoned with large white flowers on a black background.

For evening, it was more black, and especially more gold: a shiny gold floor-length cape, for example, or a shimmery strapless gown. Metallic knits were featured in both casual looks and party looks.

For her part, hijab-wearing model Halima Aden took to the catwalk for US brand Sherri Hill and offered her Instagram followers the chance to win the cyan blue gown she wore on the runway as part of a competition with UNICEF.

“Please be sure to make a donation this month at the designated link in my bio for your chance to win the one-of-a-kind couture evening gown! Thank you in advance for your support of children around the world!” she posted on Instagram.