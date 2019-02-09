Marriott teams up with Kuwait Projects on St Regis resort in Morocco

You are here

Marriott International and United Real Estate Co., a unit of Kuwait Projects Co, agreed to open a resort near Marrakech. (File photo/AFP)
DUBAI: United Real Estate Co., a unit of Kuwait Projects Co, and Marriott International said in a joint statement on Saturday that they had agreed to open a resort near Marrakech.
Marriott said in October it had signed deals with partners to increase its hotels in Africa 50 percent by 2023, opening new ones in Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and entering the market in Mozambique.
The St. Regis Marrakech, in central Morocco, should open in 2024, the joint statement published in Kuwait said, without disclosing the cost of the development.
The deal "introduces" Marriott's St Regis brand to Marrakech, it said, adding that the resort will be owned by Morocco's Assoufid Properties Development and developed by United Real Estate.

Saudi Arabia allocates $3.1bn to help private sector with expat fees

  • Companies that had a higher or equal number of Saudi employees versus expats will be eligible for the reimbursement or waiver of fees
  • The government has allocated 11.5 billion riyals ($3.1 billion) for reimbursements under the decision
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved a scheme to reimburse some of the companies that struggled to pay steadily increasing fees for expatriate work permits in 2017 and 2018 and waive the fee hikes for some who weren’t able to pay, the labor minister said.
The government has allocated 11.5 billion riyals ($3.1 billion) for reimbursements under the decision.
“This initiative will support private sector companies, help them overcome the obstacles and achieve their goals and encourage them to expand employment of Saudi citizens,” Labour Minister Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi tweeted on Friday.
Only companies that had a higher or equal number of Saudi employees versus expats will be eligible for the reimbursement or waiver of fees, according to the decree. Companies with a lower number of Saudis compared to expats will benefit from the initiative only after they hire more locals, it said.
“The decision will have a huge positive impact on the Saudi economy and especially the manpower intensive construction sector, which was the worst hit by the collective invoice,” Osama Al-Afaliq, head of the Saudi Contractors Association, told Reuters.
In its fiscal balance program announced in 2016 and implemented in 2017, Saudi Arabia said it would gradually increase the fees for hiring expatriates and obtaining visas for their dependents to encourage companies to hire more Saudi nationals.
It also changed the system of payment from an annual work permit renewal to a one-time lump sum payment at the beginning of the year accounting for each foreign worker employed by the company — a so-called collective invoice.
The annual fee hikes, rising gradually to 2020, were seen as crucial to Riyadh’s plan to create more jobs and cut the unemployment rate.
Some 10 million foreigners are working in Saudi Arabia.

