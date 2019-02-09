You are here

  • Home
  • Paul Pogba relishing big games as Manchester United march on at Fulham
﻿

Paul Pogba relishing big games as Manchester United march on at Fulham

Manchester United’s in-form striker Paul Pogba said greater challenges lie ahead for the club after scoring twice in a 3-0 win away to Premier League strugglers Fulham on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Paul Pogba relishing big games as Manchester United march on at Fulham

Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Manchester United’s in-form striker Paul Pogba said greater challenges lie ahead for the club after scoring twice in a 3-0 win away to Premier League strugglers Fulham on Saturday.
The French midfielder fired United into an early lead and, after Anthony Martial made it 2-0, wrapped up the win with a second-half penalty at Craven Cottage.
Victory continued United’s meteoric revival under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they climbed into fourth in the Premier League, one point above Chelsea, who face Manchester City today.
By contrast, United were 11 points adrift of the top four when Jose Mourinho was sacked as their manager in December.
“It feels great, that’s what we wanted since Ole came,” Pogba, who had a strained relationship with Mourinho, said.
“We talked about this there’s still a long way to go but we want to stay there.”
United have won 10 of their 11 matches since former Red Devils striker Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford.
“We were very far behind and now we get back to the top four but there’s still a long way to go with big games coming up so it won’t be easy,” Pogba said ahead of a Champions League last 16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “It will be the big games coming up now that decide where we end the season.”
As for his goal double against Fulham, Pogba said: “It’s always great to score goals, most important is to win games. When you score but don’t win it’s not the same feeling.
“I just focus on trying to put the ball inside the goal. This game was very important, like you can see we are fourth, even though Chelsea haven’t played. It’s a good sign, even though we have to carry on to stay there.
“We’ve played better but getting two quick goals in the first half changed the game. Ole helps every player play at their best, Ole is himself. He’s not acting and he’s given joy and confidence to everyone.
“The team has a really good atmosphere. You can see on the pitch the effect (of him).
“There is a long way to go with big games coming up. We’ve got to focus on PSG and try and get points from the big teams,” he said.
Solksjaer, the man of the moment at United, said he was pleased his side managed to recover from a shaky start in which Fulham created two very clear-cut chances.
“The first 10 minutes we made it hard for ourselves but the last 80 minutes pleased me. We managed the game well which you have to do away from home and we played some fantastic football.
“The players have some fantastic qualities. I’ve supported United for many years and as a United fan you go into every game thinking you’re going to win it. We’re on a great run but I think the players are feeling the same.
“We know how good Paul Pogba is and he scored a great goal,” the Norwegian said.
“We want to keep moving forward and hang onto this fourth place. When you win games, you’re always happy and I think the crowd will enjoy the trip home,” he added.
For Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri, it was yet another frustrating day at the office.
“We created two great chances in the first 10 minutes but after we conceded we gave it to them and lost our composure. When you play against big champions you can make mistakes,” he said.
“I tried to give my players more opportunities by playing with two strikers and Ryan Babel in behind. We didn’t create anything very dangerous and the penalty finished the match.”
On Andre Schurrle’s substitution, Ranieri explained himself by saying: “I know the fans were not happy but I had two players with flu in the week, including Andre Schurrle. I can understand the fans always want their players to play but it’s not always possible.
“We will work to try and win our next two games. We’re always positive.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester United Premier league Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fulham

Related

0
Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s magic touch continues for United after Leicester victory
0
Sport
Paul Pogba hits out at Jose Mourinho’s tactics

Sergio Ramos shines as Real Madrid win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
0

Sergio Ramos shines as Real Madrid win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
0
MADRID: Real Madrid are making it clear they are still in the fight for the Spanish league title.
With a convincing victory in the Madrid derby on Saturday, Real Madrid climbed up to second place in the Spanish league for the first time since September and moved within five points of leaders Barcelona, who have a difficult away match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
“We reached our goal, which was to regain second place and move closer to the lead,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said. “The league isn’t over yet. There are many points still up for grabs. We will keep fighting until the end and we will keep trying to make things difficult for Barcelona.”
In a derby marked by video review, Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with an overhead kick by Casemiro, a penalty kick converted by Ramos, and a second-half goal by Gareth Bale.
“You need to play a complete match to win here, and we did that,” manager Santiago Solari said.
Antoine Griezmann scored for Atletico, which lost at home for the first time this season. Diego Simeone’s team stayed six points off the lead.
Griezmann’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the VAR reversed the call. Video review also had to be used to confirm the penalty that led to Ramos’ goal just before halftime, and to verify another offside call that disallowed a second-half equalizer by former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. It was also used when Morata wanted a penalty call — not awarded — later in the game.
Atletico, coming off their first league loss since the third round, played a man down from the 80th minute after midfielder Thomas Partey was sent off for a second yellow card.
The city rivals drew their last four league matchups, and Real Madrid’s last win against Atletico was nearly two years ago in the Champions League semifinals.
Saturday’s match was even when Casemiro opened the scoring with his an overhead kick after Atletico’s defense could not fully clear a corner kick.
Griezmann equalized less than 10 minutes later by sending a shot underneath goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation created after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Juniors lost the ball in attack. It took a while for the video review to reverse the offside call that initially disallowed the goal, keeping a record crowd of more than 67,752 at the Metropolitano from being able to celebrate.
The VAR then helped Real Madrid by confirming a penalty decision after Vinicius Junior made a great run down the left side and was brought down from behind by Jose Maria Gimenez just inside the area. Ramos converted the 42nd-minute penalty.
Atletico thought they had equalized again early in the second half after Morata — playing against his former club for the first time since joining Atletico — scored with a shot over Courtois, but he was immediately ruled offside.
Madrid sealed their fifth league win in a row with Bale’s low shot after a pass by Luka Modric in the 74th. Bale, who replaced Vinicius Junior earlier in the second half, appeared to provoke the Atletico crowd during his celebration near one of the sidelines.
Courtois, who used to play for Atletico, was loudly jeered from the start. Atletico fans threw stuffed rats toward the goalkeeper from behind one of the goals.

Latest updates

Sergio Ramos shines as Real Madrid win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona
0
Taliban warned against peace deal without Kabul’s consent
0
Taliban, US form joint working groups on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
0
What We Are Reading Today: Merchants of Truth by Jill Abramson
0
French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.