French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

Riot police run past burning dustbins set on fire by yellow vest protesters as they keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP)
Yellow vest protesters walks towards a burning makeshift barricade during scuffles with riot police as they keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP)
A vandalized Porsche car is pictured during scuffles with riot police as the yellow vest protesters keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP)
Yellow vest protesters dismantle construction fences to set up a barricade during clashes with riot police as they keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP)
  • Police said the injured protester lost four fingers as police swooped in to stop protesters from breaching the parliament’s exterior
  • Police could not confirm French media reports that the demonstrator’s hand was blown up by a grenade
PARIS: A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday during violent clashes in Paris as demonstrators tried to storm the French National Assembly in a 13th consecutive week of unrest.
Police said the injured protester lost four fingers as police swooped in to stop protesters from breaching the parliament’s exterior. Police could not confirm French media reports that the demonstrator’s hand was blown up by a grenade used to disperse unruly crowds.
As scuffles broke out in front of the National Assembly and French police responded with tear gas, paramedics huddled around the injured protester at the National Assembly gates, providing emergency treatment and stopping bystanders from getting too close.
Police used batons and fired tear gas in Paris to disperse demonstrators, some of whom threw debris at riot police hunkered down.
Fire department spokesman Gildas Lecoeur told The Associated Press that the injured man was taken to a hospital, but he couldn’t confirm his current condition.
A car, motorbikes and multiple trash bins were set ablaze as the protest moved toward the city’s Invalides monument but France’s Interior Ministry said this week’s protest was significantly smaller than last week’s.
Police said 21 demonstrators had been arrested as scuffles broke out between protesters and police near the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the National Assembly. The protest march is due to end up near the Eiffel Tower.
The yellow vest activists, who have brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the past three months, are now trying to achieve electoral success but the movement is politically divided and has no appointed leader.
French President Emmanuel Macron — the target of many demonstrators’ anger — seems to be clawing back support from the public as he tries to address the movement’s anger with a national political debate on economic injustice. Recent polls show Macron’s approval ratings are rising.
Earlier Saturday, activists in Latvia staged a picket in front of the French embassy in Riga, the capital of the small Baltic EU country, to support the yellow vest movement and urge Latvians to demand higher living standards.
The activists waved Latvia’s red-and-white flag, shouting slogans like “the French have woken up, while Latvians remain asleep.”

China protests visit by India's Modi to disputed border area

China protests visit by India's Modi to disputed border area

  • Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been marked by distrust since a brief but bloody 1962 border war
  • The dispute remains unresolved, with India considering Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states
BEIJING: China on Saturday protested the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, a contested region located on the border between the two countries.
"The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.
"China urges the Indian side to... refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question," added Hua, some hours after Modi's visit to the contested area, during which he inaugurated building work for two airports.
Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been marked by distrust since a brief but bloody 1962 border war, during which the two fought over Arunachal Pradesh, with Chinese troops temporarily capturing part of the Himalayan territory.
The dispute remains unresolved, with India considering Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states while China claims about 90,000 square kilometres of the territory.
"Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India. This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions," India's foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday.
In 2017, the two Asian giants were involved in a high-altitude standoff in Bhutan's Doklam region after the Indian army sent troops to stop the construction of a military road by China.
After two tense months, the troops from both countries withdrew and last April, Modi met with Xi Jinping in an effort to reset bilateral relations.

