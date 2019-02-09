What We Are Reading Today: Merchants of Truth by Jill Abramson

You are here

Reviewers have praised author Jill Abramson for writing a “meaningful and important book.”

They said Merchants of Truth “is a wonderful work of research addressing the digital revolution in media and its specific impacts on BuzzFeed, Vice, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.”

Abramson, who is a political columnist for the Guardian, wrote for the Times and the Wall Street Journal among others before becoming the Times’ first female executive editor in 2011, one of journalism’s most prestigious and influential positions. 

She was fired three years later after frequently clashing with fellow staff members, and currently teaches creative writing at Harvard University.

Her previous works include Strange Justice, a book about the supreme court justice, Clarence Thomas, that was co-written by Jane Mayer. 

The former executive editor of the New York Times recently acknowledged making some sourcing errors in her book and said she would correct them.

Topics: Book Review

DUBAI: Bahraini womenswear label Noon by Noor showcased its latest line at New York Fashion Week on Thursday — here are some of our favorite looks.

Chic pleats

Demure, floor-length pleats and a rainforest green silk blouse with quirky details on the shoulder, this look is an ideal daytime option.

(AFP)



Back to black

The rouched sleeves and extended cuffs on this diaphanous blouse make for subtle yet gorgeous detailing in an otherwise run of the mill outfit.

(AFP)



Match point

Pairing coral sleeves with a voluminous tan coat worked so well it left us wondering why we haven’t seen more of this winning color combination over the years.

(AFP)



Classic coat

Camel colored coats have long been feted as the ultimate in sophisticated, working woman glamor and this flowing jacket is a wonderful update on the usually structured closet staple.

(AFP)



Fuss free

This structured yellow-and-black look wouldn’t look out of place on an edgy art curator — it’s stylish, bold and unfussy.

(AFP)



Coral on the catwalk

The Pantone Color Institute named “Living Coral” as 2019’s color of the year and the designers seem to have caught on — this cheerful look is young and fun, but remains true to Noon by Noor’s chic vibe.

(AFP)

 

Topics: New York fashion week Noon by Noor fashion Bahrain

