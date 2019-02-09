What We Are Reading Today: Merchants of Truth by Jill Abramson

Reviewers have praised author Jill Abramson for writing a “meaningful and important book.”

They said Merchants of Truth “is a wonderful work of research addressing the digital revolution in media and its specific impacts on BuzzFeed, Vice, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.”

Abramson, who is a political columnist for the Guardian, wrote for the Times and the Wall Street Journal among others before becoming the Times’ first female executive editor in 2011, one of journalism’s most prestigious and influential positions.

She was fired three years later after frequently clashing with fellow staff members, and currently teaches creative writing at Harvard University.

Her previous works include Strange Justice, a book about the supreme court justice, Clarence Thomas, that was co-written by Jane Mayer.

The former executive editor of the New York Times recently acknowledged making some sourcing errors in her book and said she would correct them.