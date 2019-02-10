You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool back to winning ways and Premier League summit with victory over Bournemouth
﻿

Liverpool back to winning ways and Premier League summit with victory over Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his side beat Bournemouth at Anfield. (Reuters)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

Liverpool back to winning ways and Premier League summit with victory over Bournemouth

  • First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum together with Mohamed Salah's 48th-minute effort saw Liverpool to a 3-0 win
  • Victory means Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City by three points
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League table on Saturday as English football paid tribute to the late Emiliano Sala.
First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum together with Mohamed Salah's 48th-minute effort saw Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.
Victory meant Liverpool, who had been second on goal difference, leapfrogged Manchester City by three points ahead of the reigning champions' match at home to Chelsea on Sunday.
Meanwhile United's revival under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued with an equally comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham.
Liverpool had dropped points in successive 1-1 draws against Leicester and West Ham, sparking suggestions they were losing their nerve in a quest to end the club's 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England once again.
Mane, however, eased the pressure with an early headed goal at Anfield.
Liverpool doubled their lead through Wijnaldum's delightful 34th-minute lob before Egypt striker Salah sealed victory with a curling shot.
"We knew we were not happy with our performance in the last two or three games," Liverpool manager Klopp said. "We want to play convincing football we want to perform.
"That was the reaction we wanted to show today," the German added.
An emotional week for Cardiff ended with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Southampton that saw them climb out of the relegation zone just days after the death of transfer-window signing Sala was confirmed without him having played a game for the Welsh club.
The Argentinian's body was formally identified by an English coroner on Thursday, a day after it was recovered from underwater aeroplane wreckage in the Channel.
Cardiff wore special shirts embroidered with a yellow daffodil, the national emblem of Wales and the team colour of French side Nantes, Sala's former club, with a minute's silence observed prior to kick-off.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Premier league Jurgen Klopp

Related

0
Sport
Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool Manchester City will fight to the death for Premier League title
0
Sport
Jurgen Klopp plays mind games ahead of crunch clash against Manchester City

Sergio Ramos shines as Real win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona

Updated 09 February 2019
AP
0

Sergio Ramos shines as Real win Madrid derby, close La Liga gap on Barcelona

Updated 09 February 2019
AP
0

MADRID: Real Madrid are making it clear they are still in the fight for the Spanish league title.
With a convincing victory in the Madrid derby on Saturday, Real Madrid climbed up to second place in the Spanish league for the first time since September and moved within five points of leaders Barcelona, who have a difficult away match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
“We reached our goal, which was to regain second place and move closer to the lead,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said. “The league isn’t over yet. There are many points still up for grabs. We will keep fighting until the end and we will keep trying to make things difficult for Barcelona.”
In a derby marked by video review, Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with an overhead kick by Casemiro, a penalty kick converted by Ramos, and a second-half goal by Gareth Bale.
“You need to play a complete match to win here, and we did that,” manager Santiago Solari said.
Antoine Griezmann scored for Atletico, which lost at home for the first time this season. Diego Simeone’s team stayed six points off the lead.
Griezmann’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the VAR reversed the call. Video review also had to be used to confirm the penalty that led to Ramos’ goal just before halftime, and to verify another offside call that disallowed a second-half equalizer by former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. It was also used when Morata wanted a penalty call — not awarded — later in the game.
Atletico, coming off their first league loss since the third round, played a man down from the 80th minute after midfielder Thomas Partey was sent off for a second yellow card.
The city rivals drew their last four league matchups, and Real Madrid’s last win against Atletico was nearly two years ago in the Champions League semifinals.
Saturday’s match was even when Casemiro opened the scoring with his an overhead kick after Atletico’s defense could not fully clear a corner kick.
Griezmann equalized less than 10 minutes later by sending a shot underneath goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation created after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Juniors lost the ball in attack. It took a while for the video review to reverse the offside call that initially disallowed the goal, keeping a record crowd of more than 67,752 at the Metropolitano from being able to celebrate.
The VAR then helped Real Madrid by confirming a penalty decision after Vinicius Junior made a great run down the left side and was brought down from behind by Jose Maria Gimenez just inside the area. Ramos converted the 42nd-minute penalty.
Atletico thought they had equalized again early in the second half after Morata — playing against his former club for the first time since joining Atletico — scored with a shot over Courtois, but he was immediately ruled offside.
Madrid sealed their fifth league win in a row with Bale’s low shot after a pass by Luka Modric in the 74th. Bale, who replaced Vinicius Junior earlier in the second half, appeared to provoke the Atletico crowd during his celebration near one of the sidelines.
Courtois, who used to play for Atletico, was loudly jeered from the start. Atletico fans threw stuffed rats toward the goalkeeper from behind one of the goals.

Topics: football soccer real madrid La Liga Atletico Madrid Sergio Ramos

Related

0
Sport
Four things to look out for: Have Real Madrid found a new star? Can Bayern Munich get a much-needed boost?
0
Sport
WHAT WE LEARNED: La Liga, Borussia Dortmund on fire as Juventus dominate Serie A

Latest updates

Caught in Syria, foreign terrorist suspects may face trial in Iraq
0
Macedonia: 6 wrongly convicted to receive hefty compensation
0
New Zealand wildfires show no sign of easing, 3,000 flee
0
Mirror test hints at surprising cognitive abilities in fish
0
Depression 101: Dallas schoolkids learn about mental health
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.