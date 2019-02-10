Liverpool back to winning ways and Premier League summit with victory over Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League table on Saturday as English football paid tribute to the late Emiliano Sala.
First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum together with Mohamed Salah's 48th-minute effort saw Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.
Victory meant Liverpool, who had been second on goal difference, leapfrogged Manchester City by three points ahead of the reigning champions' match at home to Chelsea on Sunday.
Meanwhile United's revival under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued with an equally comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham.
Liverpool had dropped points in successive 1-1 draws against Leicester and West Ham, sparking suggestions they were losing their nerve in a quest to end the club's 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England once again.
Mane, however, eased the pressure with an early headed goal at Anfield.
Liverpool doubled their lead through Wijnaldum's delightful 34th-minute lob before Egypt striker Salah sealed victory with a curling shot.
"We knew we were not happy with our performance in the last two or three games," Liverpool manager Klopp said. "We want to play convincing football we want to perform.
"That was the reaction we wanted to show today," the German added.
An emotional week for Cardiff ended with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Southampton that saw them climb out of the relegation zone just days after the death of transfer-window signing Sala was confirmed without him having played a game for the Welsh club.
The Argentinian's body was formally identified by an English coroner on Thursday, a day after it was recovered from underwater aeroplane wreckage in the Channel.
Cardiff wore special shirts embroidered with a yellow daffodil, the national emblem of Wales and the team colour of French side Nantes, Sala's former club, with a minute's silence observed prior to kick-off.
