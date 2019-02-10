You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s aid agency concludes Mukalla medical campaign in Yemen
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency concludes Mukalla medical campaign in Yemen

1 / 2
KSRelief has concluded its voluntary medical campaign in Mukalla, Yemen. (SPA)
2 / 2
KSRelief has concluded its voluntary medical campaign in Mukalla, Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency concludes Mukalla medical campaign in Yemen

  • Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018
  • The center has implemented 325 projects in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN, international and local NGOs
Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has concluded its voluntary medical campaign in Mukalla, Yemen, after conducting 99 surgical operations.
On the last day, the center’s volunteer medical team conducted 3 open-heart surgeries and 10 therapeutic cardiac catheterizations. The total number of operations performed since the launch of the campaign on Feb. 2 was 26 open-heart surgeries and 73 cardiac catheterizations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center also delivered medical equipment worth a total of SR169,385 ($45,200) to Pulse of Life Center for Cardiology at the Mukalla Cardiology Foundation.
The director of volunteer programs at the center, Nayef Asiri, explained that this grant comes within the framework of the center’s desire to sustain the surgical services provided by the Mukalla Cardiology Foundation, in addition to transferring the knowledge and experiences of the volunteer team to the Yemeni cadres.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by KSRelief in 2018, the SPA said.
Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018.
The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, it has implemented 692 humanitarian and relief projects around the world.
The center has implemented 325 projects in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN, international and local NGOs.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Mukalla Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi KSRelief team steps in to save Yemeni conjoined twins
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Center for Relief organizes transfer of Yemeni conjoined twins

Cream of Egypt’s entertainers signed up to appear in Saudi Arabia

Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0

Cream of Egypt’s entertainers signed up to appear in Saudi Arabia

  • Top playwrights have been hired to write new works to revive Saudi theatrical heritage.
Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The veteran Egyptian actors Yehia El-Fakharany and Farouk Al-Fishawi will take the stage in Saudi Arabia this year for six performances of Shakespeare’s tragedy “King Lear” as the Kingdom’s entertainment chiefs spread their global net still wider.

The deal with a Cairo theater group was one of a raft of agreements signed by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh with producers and promoters in Egypt. It follows similar agreements reached last week on a visit to London.

Other Egyptian highlights include six plays featuring Sherihan, the actress, singer and dancer who retired in 2002 and returned to the stage in 2016.  

She will appear at the Riyadh Festival in October and November this year, and in Jeddah in June and July 2020.

There will be plays and other productions involving comedy actors Mohamed Henedi, Ashraf Abdul Baqi and Mohammed Saad, star of the 2002 hit comedy “El-Limby.”

Playwrights Amir Taima and Ayman Bahgat Qamar have also been commissioned to write several new works to revive Saudi Arabia’s theatrical heritage.

Fans of Egyptian music can look forward to performances by Hani Shaker, Amr Diab and Mohammad Hamaki, and stage shows featuring the music of Umm Kulthum, Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Abdel Halim Hafez. 

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Yehia El-Fakharany Farouk Al-Fishawi General Entertainment Authority Riyadh FestivaL

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment body sets ‘sweet spot’ concert ticket prices
0
Saudi Arabia
Al-Sheikh: Saudi entertainment sector ‘needs investment’

Latest updates

Caught in Syria, foreign terrorist suspects may face trial in Iraq
0
Macedonia: 6 wrongly convicted to receive hefty compensation
0
New Zealand wildfires show no sign of easing, 3,000 flee
0
Mirror test hints at surprising cognitive abilities in fish
0
Depression 101: Dallas schoolkids learn about mental health
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.