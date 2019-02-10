JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has concluded its voluntary medical campaign in Mukalla, Yemen, after conducting 99 surgical operations.
On the last day, the center’s volunteer medical team conducted 3 open-heart surgeries and 10 therapeutic cardiac catheterizations. The total number of operations performed since the launch of the campaign on Feb. 2 was 26 open-heart surgeries and 73 cardiac catheterizations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center also delivered medical equipment worth a total of SR169,385 ($45,200) to Pulse of Life Center for Cardiology at the Mukalla Cardiology Foundation.
The director of volunteer programs at the center, Nayef Asiri, explained that this grant comes within the framework of the center’s desire to sustain the surgical services provided by the Mukalla Cardiology Foundation, in addition to transferring the knowledge and experiences of the volunteer team to the Yemeni cadres.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by KSRelief in 2018, the SPA said.
Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018.
The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, it has implemented 692 humanitarian and relief projects around the world.
The center has implemented 325 projects in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN, international and local NGOs.
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency concludes Mukalla medical campaign in Yemen
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency concludes Mukalla medical campaign in Yemen
- Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018
- The center has implemented 325 projects in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN, international and local NGOs
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has concluded its voluntary medical campaign in Mukalla, Yemen, after conducting 99 surgical operations.