FNRCO, TUV NORD team up for technical training

JEDDAH: The First National Company for Human Resources (FNRCO), a human resource services and manpower solutions company in Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic contract with the National Inspection and Technical Testing Company FAHSS (TUV NORD), an industrial and technical testing company specialized in management systems, technical inspection certification and HSE training in the Middle East.
The contract was signed by Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, general manager of FNRCO, and Jamal Al-Baeejan, chief executive of FAHSS TUV NORD in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement, seen as a milestone, aims to create and establish a business relationship that will bring value in areas of technical training and inspection, safety and quality certifications, HR services and recruitment of Saudi professionals, to TUV NORD and FNRCO and their mutual clients in Saudi Arabia. In addition to benefiting from the individual skills, the two companies can integrate and unify their efforts and resources.
FNRCO has considerable experience in providing business and project development services in Saudi Arabia. The company is registered and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and provides training for all professional and administrative specialties under the authorization of the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The training covers maintenance and inspection services for electrical, mechanical and electronic works for industrial, petroleum and petrochemical companies.
FNRCO works in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund and Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development to support the national vision and increase the employment of Saudi nationals.
Updated 10 February 2019
