Prince Philip, 97, gives up license after car crash

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
Prince Philip, 97, gives up license after car crash

  • Philip came under days of media criticism for failing to quickly and publicly apologize for causing the crash
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 97-year-old husband Prince Philip on Saturday surrendered his driving license after causing a car crash that outraged the media and stirred a debate about old age and driving.
Buckingham Palace said Philip — formally known as the Duke of Edinburgh — took the decision on his own after rolling over his Land Rover last month.
“After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license,” Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement.
Police in the eastern part of England where the accident happened outside a royal residence said they had passed Philip’s file to prosecutors to determine whether anyone should be charged.
“Norfolk Police can confirm that the 97-year-old driver of the Land Rover involved in the collision at Sandringham ... voluntarily surrendered his license to officers,” said a police statement.
“The investigation file for the collision has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for their consideration.”
A CPS spokesman said the service “will take this development into account” as it studies Philip’s case.
Few royal watchers seriously expect the duke to be punished by the police.

A witness told British media that Philip had emerged unharmed but “shocked and shaken” from the collision with the much smaller Kia hatchback.
Police said a nine-month-old baby in the back seat of Kia was uninjured. One woman in the vehicle broke her wrist and the other cut her knee.
The duke was forced to follow standard police procedure and take a breath test.
Police said the results “provided negative readings” for both drivers.
Philip came under days of media criticism for failing to quickly and publicly apologize for causing the crash.
The same witness said Philip had told police he was “blinded by the sun” when he turned onto the road without seeing the oncoming car.
Two days after that accident, the duke was photographed driving a replacement Range Rover without a seatbelt, which is illegal in Britain.
James Brookes, of the Royal Central news site, said Philip was a “strong-willed” individual who was probably not swayed by the public backlash when deciding to hang up his key.
“He wants to enjoy his retirement but he was very shaken by the crash,” Brookes told the BBC.
But Brookes conceded that Philip would have “obviously” been aware of the bad press.
Philip’s behavior also raised questions about why he was still driving instead of being chauffeured around by his entourage.
“There will be some surprise that the duke still drives himself on public roads,” BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote last month.
Dymond also called Philip a “fiercely independent” person who “would have resisted any suggestion that he be denied the right to drive himself.”
Philip retired from public life in 2017 and underwent a hip replacement operation last April.
He is famous in Britain for his forthright manner and his love of speed.
The royal family website says the duke learned to fly all types of aircraft after passing a Royal Air Force test in 1953.

In a rare success story, Zimbabwe’s only commuter train is packed

A man crosses the railway line and wait for a commuter train in the morning on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
In a rare success story, Zimbabwe’s only commuter train is packed

  • Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa has backed railway investment as part of his plans to turn around the economy
  • Zimbabwe’s rail network — which includes the dramatic line across the Victoria Falls into Zambia — was built under British colonial rule
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Chugging through townships, maize fields and scrubland as the sun rises, Zimbabwe’s only commuter train is cheap and reliable — two qualities that its passengers cherish in a downwards-spiralling economy.
Each morning sleepy travelers walk to the tracks and clamber aboard before the train leaves the Cowdray Park settlement at 6:00 am on its 20-kilometer (12-mile) journey into Bulawayo, the country’s second city.
The hugely popular service was only revived in November after being suspended for 13 years as the rail network collapsed under President Robert Mugabe, who ruled for nearly four decades until ousted in 2017.
At Cowdray Park, there is no platform, and no station except for a makeshift ticket office made out of an old carriage sitting in a field.
En route, the train stops several times in the open to pick up more passengers who stream in from surrounding homes, climbing up the steps and squeezing into 14 packed carriages.
Soon after 7:00 am, it pulls into Bulawayo’s grand but dilapidated station and disgorges about 2,000 workers, uniformed school children and other travelers into the city center, ready for the day ahead.

“The prices for kombis (minibuses) went up to two dollars, and that’s just too expensive,” said Sipeka Mushoma, 61, a heavy vehicle driver at a Bulawayo steel manufacturer, who managed to grab a precious early seat.
“The train is 50 cents. My children have to get the kombi to go to school, but this saves me a lot of money to buy vegetables and bread. Zimbabweans are hurting badly, some of us are really starving now.”
The government last month announced that fuel prices would more than double — triggering violent protests, a security crackdown and further pressure on minibuses to hike prices.
Bulawayo once had two commuter train lines carrying workers in from either side of the city, while the capital Harare had three lines — all of them dubbed “Freedom Trains” as they allowed passengers to avoid higher road costs.
The services were scrapped around 2006, and the Cowdray Park line is the only one to be re-launched in a $2.5-million project funded by the state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).
Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa has backed railway investment as part of his plans to turn around the economy.
But the outcome of the commuter train is a rare success in his efforts, which have struggled to produce concrete results.
“The president and new government are very supportive of the railways,” said Nyasha Maravanyika, the railways’ press relations chief, adding that talks were under way for an international consortium to fund a full-scale re-launch of the whole rail network.
“We had to re-furbish old carriages to get this service going, and it has been a huge success,” Maravanyika told AFP.
“The old commuter trains were suspended as the coaches and the signalling became more and more run-down.”
“People know that when they are on the train, they are on their way to work,” he added.
“It is an answer to their transport blues. We are here to attract commuters as kombi fares rise — that’s our job.”

Maravanyika says just $10 million would put the other four commuter lines back in operation.
“We hope to re-open the other Bulawayo line next and, despite all the challenges, revive Zimbabwe’s railways,” he said. “They were the heartbeat of the southern African rail network.”
Zimbabwe’s rail network — which includes the dramatic line across the Victoria Falls into Zambia — was built under British colonial rule, and at its peak in the 1990s had 600 locomotives and 3,000 passenger carriages.
Today it has less than 100 locomotives and a few hundred carriages, running a threadbare schedule between major cities, and a much-reduced freight service carrying sugar, chrome and quarried stone.
The main line between Harare and Bulawayo — opened in 1907 — was once electrified, but vandalism stripped it of its copper cables, signalling system and track motors.
Today diesel-powered trains on the line are often hugely delayed and drivers are often forced to communicate using text and WhatsApp messages, Maravanyika said.
On the Bulawayo commuter train, some windows on older carriages are even still marked “RR” for “Rhodesian Railways” — Zimbabwe’s name before independence in 1980.
Rattling along on her return journey home, Ashley Sinda, 40, was weary after a long day working as a cleaner at a pharmaceutical company.
“I live 300 meters (990 feet) from the last stop, so it is easy for me,” said the single mother of two, sitting among nurses, teachers, office workers staring at mobile phones and laborers who swilled cheap local beer.
“It is impossible to afford the kombis, even if they are faster,” she said. “I am glad of this train, it is a good thing for us.”

