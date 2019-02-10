You are here

  • Home
  • Mirror test hints at surprising cognitive abilities in fish
﻿

Mirror test hints at surprising cognitive abilities in fish

A fish called a cleaner wrasse interacts with its reflection in a mirror placed on the outside of the aquarium glass at a laboratory in Konstanz, Germany in this image released February 6, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 February 2019
Reuters
0

Mirror test hints at surprising cognitive abilities in fish

  • The test has been passed by great apes including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas and orangutans as well as dolphins, killer whales, an elephant and a magpie species, but failed by some other animals
Updated 10 February 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: A small tropical reef fish was able to recognize itself in a mirror, scientists said on Thursday in a finding that raises provocative questions about assessing self-awareness and cognitive abilities in animals.
The study involved experiments in which the fish species Labroides dimidiatus, called the bluestreak cleaner wrasse, was given a mirror self-recognition test, a technique developed in 1970 for gauging animal self-awareness.
In aquarium experiments at Osaka City University in Japan, the researchers applied a brown-colored mark on the fish’s body in a place that could be seen only in a mirror reflection.
The fish tried to remove the marks by scraping their bodies on hard surfaces after watching themselves in a mirror, but never tried to remove them without a mirror present, indicating they understood the reflection was of them, the researchers said. When a transparent, rather than brown, mark was applied, the fish never tried to remove it.
The four-inch-long (10-cm) species consumes parasites and dead tissue off skin of other reef fish in a relationship benefiting both. The brown mark’s color resembled the color of these parasites.
The fish “shows behaviors during the mirror test that are accepted as evidence for self-awareness in many other species,” said evolutionary biologist Alex Jordan of the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Germany, who led the study published in the journal PLOS Biology.
Jordan, however, questioned whether the test represents a reliable measure of animal cognitive abilities.
“I don’t claim that fish lack self-awareness, but rather that the minimal required explanation for the behaviors we observe in the mirror test does not require invocation of self-awareness, self-consciousness, or theory of mind,” Jordan said.
The test has been passed by great apes including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas and orangutans as well as dolphins, killer whales, an elephant and a magpie species, but failed by some other animals. Humans pass it at around 18 months old.
“I consider that there is a spectrum of animal consciousness, with some animals, likely primates, showing abilities closer to human consciousness,” Jordan said. “My point with this paper is not that fish are as smart as chimpanzees, but that the way we ask that very question across taxa (animal groups) needs to be re-evaluated.”
University at Albany evolutionary psychologist Gordon Gallup, who pioneered the mirror test, called the new study “not methodologically sound” and faulted the researchers for a “zeal to undermine the integrity” of the technique to appraise animal self-awareness.
Emory University primatologist Frans de Waal, who has studied mirror self-recognition in mammals, called the findings “interesting and provocative.”
“The hope is that this study will throw open the discussion about self-awareness in animals. Instead of the black-and-white distinction we have had thus far, that some animals have it and most of them don’t, we need to develop a more gradualist perspective,” de Waal said.

Topics: Germany

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
China to help Balochistan fish with a floating jetty
0
Sport
What they said at the Saudi International: DJ happy, DeChambeau tired and Fisher on a high

Australia wields vast decryption powers before planned review

Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
0

Australia wields vast decryption powers before planned review

Updated 08 February 2019
AFP
0
CANBERRA: Australian security agencies have begun using sweeping new powers to access encrypted communications, even before a promised review to address concerns from the likes of Google, Apple and Facebook.
The powers were granted under a new decryption law which was rushed through parliament in December amid fierce debate, and was seen as the latest salvo between governments and tech firms over national security and privacy.
Two months later, the Australian Federal Police have revealed that agents have already used it while investigating drug trafficking and child exploitation.
Under the fresh rules, refusal to grant authorities access to devices is punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and police told a parliamentary inquiry they had used that threat to compel two suspects to hand over their passwords.
Citing secrecy provisions in the law, police declined to say if they had used the new law to force device makers or telecommunications firms — including global giants like Apple — to break or bypass encrypted communications.
The same provisions bar industry from disclosing whether they have received such police demands, known as “compulsory notices.”
The government has argued the law was urgently needed to foil ongoing terrorist plots and intercept communications among other serious criminals.
But opponents allege it punches a hole in global efforts to keep governments from eavesdropping on secure communications, like WhatsApp chats.
They also argue it could undermine security by creating vulnerabilities in encryption technologies, which could then be exploited by malicious actors.

‘Enormous threat’
The legislation was adopted only after the conservative government agreed to reopen debate in the new year on amendments that would address widespread concerns among civil liberties advocates and tech industry experts that it was ill-conceived and too broad.
The Department of Home Affairs says the law is being progressively implemented and that in January it wrote to tech industry members for assistance in drawing up guidelines on how to use the new powers.
“The Department is also engaging with industry to dispel common misconception, build confidence and to reiterate the intended purpose and operation of the Act,” it said in a submission to the parliamentary inquiry.
But the tech industry appears far from reassured.
“There is no doubt there is an extremely broad coalition of stakeholders that are very concerned about the impact of this bill,” said John Stanton, chief executive of the Communications Alliance, which represents the Australian communications industry.
“It is not just industry, it is civil society and digital rights activists (too).”
Stanton warned the new law posed “an enormous threat” to export opportunities for Australian tech firms “because they can no longer provide any assurance that their gear hasn’t been tampered with by Australian security.”
“Even to say, ‘no, it hasn’t’, is an offense” under the law,” he added.
Industry groups have combined forces to present a joint submission to the latest inquiry proposing a series of amendments.
These include a higher threshold for using the law, which can currently be applied in any investigation of an offense carrying a maximum three-year jail term — a bar critics say is too low.
The industry also wants more precision about an element of the law barring authorities from forcing companies to introduce a “system vulnerability” into their products — a term they say is ambiguous.
Australia is widely seen as a global test case for such laws, with possible applications by other governments seeking to counter the growing use of encrypted messaging, notably Australia’s partners in the so-called “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance — the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.
The ongoing review of these powers by parliament’s Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security may have set an Australian political record.
It was launched just nine days after the encryption legislation became law and reflects the haste with which it was rammed through.
The committee must complete its review by April 3, but any moves to then amend the legislation risk running up against the Australian electoral cycle, with a federal election due by mid-May.

Latest updates

Saudi border guards rescue two divers, one child 
0
Caught in Syria, foreign terrorist suspects may face trial in Iraq
0
South Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump demand
0
Macedonia: 6 wrongly convicted to receive hefty compensation
0
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.