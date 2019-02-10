You are here

﻿

In a rare success story, Zimbabwe’s only commuter train is packed

Commuters are seen in a filled commuter train heading for the city on January 29, 2019, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
A passenger's hand grips onto the doorway rails of a commuter train on January 29, 2019, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
Commuters purchase tickets on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's only commuter train is cheap and reliable -- two qualities that its passengers cherish in a downwards-spiralling economy. (AFP)
People wait on railway tracks to board a commuter train on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
Schoolgirls plait their hair next to a railway line as they wait to board a train on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
Commuters queue to purchase train tickets on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. (AFP)
A man crosses the railway line and wait for a commuter train in the morning on January 29, 2019 in Cowdray Park township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)
In a rare success story, Zimbabwe's only commuter train is packed

  • Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa has backed railway investment as part of his plans to turn around the economy
  • Zimbabwe’s rail network — which includes the dramatic line across the Victoria Falls into Zambia — was built under British colonial rule
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Chugging through townships, maize fields and scrubland as the sun rises, Zimbabwe’s only commuter train is cheap and reliable — two qualities that its passengers cherish in a downwards-spiralling economy.
Each morning sleepy travelers walk to the tracks and clamber aboard before the train leaves the Cowdray Park settlement at 6:00 am on its 20-kilometer (12-mile) journey into Bulawayo, the country’s second city.
The hugely popular service was only revived in November after being suspended for 13 years as the rail network collapsed under President Robert Mugabe, who ruled for nearly four decades until ousted in 2017.
At Cowdray Park, there is no platform, and no station except for a makeshift ticket office made out of an old carriage sitting in a field.
En route, the train stops several times in the open to pick up more passengers who stream in from surrounding homes, climbing up the steps and squeezing into 14 packed carriages.
Soon after 7:00 am, it pulls into Bulawayo’s grand but dilapidated station and disgorges about 2,000 workers, uniformed school children and other travelers into the city center, ready for the day ahead.

“The prices for kombis (minibuses) went up to two dollars, and that’s just too expensive,” said Sipeka Mushoma, 61, a heavy vehicle driver at a Bulawayo steel manufacturer, who managed to grab a precious early seat.
“The train is 50 cents. My children have to get the kombi to go to school, but this saves me a lot of money to buy vegetables and bread. Zimbabweans are hurting badly, some of us are really starving now.”
The government last month announced that fuel prices would more than double — triggering violent protests, a security crackdown and further pressure on minibuses to hike prices.
Bulawayo once had two commuter train lines carrying workers in from either side of the city, while the capital Harare had three lines — all of them dubbed “Freedom Trains” as they allowed passengers to avoid higher road costs.
The services were scrapped around 2006, and the Cowdray Park line is the only one to be re-launched in a $2.5-million project funded by the state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).
Mugabe’s successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa has backed railway investment as part of his plans to turn around the economy.
But the outcome of the commuter train is a rare success in his efforts, which have struggled to produce concrete results.
“The president and new government are very supportive of the railways,” said Nyasha Maravanyika, the railways’ press relations chief, adding that talks were under way for an international consortium to fund a full-scale re-launch of the whole rail network.
“We had to re-furbish old carriages to get this service going, and it has been a huge success,” Maravanyika told AFP.
“The old commuter trains were suspended as the coaches and the signalling became more and more run-down.”
“People know that when they are on the train, they are on their way to work,” he added.
“It is an answer to their transport blues. We are here to attract commuters as kombi fares rise — that’s our job.”

Maravanyika says just $10 million would put the other four commuter lines back in operation.
“We hope to re-open the other Bulawayo line next and, despite all the challenges, revive Zimbabwe’s railways,” he said. “They were the heartbeat of the southern African rail network.”
Zimbabwe’s rail network — which includes the dramatic line across the Victoria Falls into Zambia — was built under British colonial rule, and at its peak in the 1990s had 600 locomotives and 3,000 passenger carriages.
Today it has less than 100 locomotives and a few hundred carriages, running a threadbare schedule between major cities, and a much-reduced freight service carrying sugar, chrome and quarried stone.
The main line between Harare and Bulawayo — opened in 1907 — was once electrified, but vandalism stripped it of its copper cables, signalling system and track motors.
Today diesel-powered trains on the line are often hugely delayed and drivers are often forced to communicate using text and WhatsApp messages, Maravanyika said.
On the Bulawayo commuter train, some windows on older carriages are even still marked “RR” for “Rhodesian Railways” — Zimbabwe’s name before independence in 1980.
Rattling along on her return journey home, Ashley Sinda, 40, was weary after a long day working as a cleaner at a pharmaceutical company.
“I live 300 meters (990 feet) from the last stop, so it is easy for me,” said the single mother of two, sitting among nurses, teachers, office workers staring at mobile phones and laborers who swilled cheap local beer.
“It is impossible to afford the kombis, even if they are faster,” she said. “I am glad of this train, it is a good thing for us.”

Topics: Zimbabwe BULAWAYO harare

Depression 101: Dallas schoolkids learn about mental health

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, students participate in a Youth Aware of Mental Health session at Uplift Hampton Preparatory School in Dallas. (AP)
Depression 101: Dallas schoolkids learn about mental health

  • Youth Aware of Mental health is just one of the programs used to teach teens about mental health
DALLAS: In a scenario playing out in more and more classrooms around the world, a Dallas teenager recently asked her classmate if anything was wrong, noting that she hadn’t been acting like herself. The brusque reply: “Just leave me alone.”
The ninth-graders at the Uplift Hampton Preparatory school were role-playing as part of a program that aims to teach teens how to spot the signs of depression in themselves and others. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Americans ages 10 to 18, according to government health statistics, and experts hope the lessons will get help to depressed teens more quickly.
“It’s kind of like ‘Mental Health 101.’ So they talk about depression and anxiety and just common mental health issues, and then I think the most important thing is they talk about what to do if you feel that way,” said Tony Walker, senior director of student support services at Uplift Education, which offers the program to all ninth-graders at its network of Dallas-area public charter schools, including Uplift Hampton.
The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center is administering the program, which is called Youth Aware of Mental health, or YAM, and was developed by researchers at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and Columbia University in New York.
UT Southwestern researcher Marshall Motsenbocker, who led the program’s five 45-minute sessions at Uplift Hampton, said role-playing helps teens talk through difficult issues. When the two girls finished their recent scene, he asked the class what signs of depression they recognized and what might be causing it. He said teens are sometimes too quick to act, and these discussions help them pause to think about what might have motivated someone to behave a certain way.
Destinie Medina, who participated in the sessions at Uplift Hampton, said it’s important to know how to help someone who has depression or suicidal thoughts. She said she also learned “what might cause depression, like what’s the difference between depression and sadness.”
Classmate Jose Perales said he learned that sometimes helping means “you just have to listen to what they have to say and how they feel.”
Research on the program has shown encouraging results. A study published in the medical journal Lancet in 2015 found that it reduced the number of suicide attempts and severe suicidal thoughts of those who went through it.
Interest in the program has increased since then, with some schools in Sweden, Australia, India, England and the US now offering it, said Camilla Wasserman, a Karolinska Institute researcher and one of the program’s creators. She said one of its strengths is that it encourages discussion.
“We don’t really believe in right or wrong answers and we explore all types of situations,” Wasserman said.
This is the third year UT Southwestern has offered the program. It’s reached more than 18,000 students in that time and is currently in more than 30 Dallas-area schools.
Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, who oversees the program and conducts research on depression at the university, said assessments of students before and after completing the program shows they improve their knowledge of what to do when someone needs help and that their own symptoms of depression and anxiety decrease.
Trivedi said that to allay any concerns that parents might have, including the “unfortunate misperception” that talking to teens about depression might make them depressed, parents are invited to an informational session.
One area school district turned to the program two years ago after a string of suicides.
“Our counselors have reported that they see a lot more students who come in concerned about their own health or someone else as a result of this program,” said Jana Hancock, director of guidance and family education services for the Plano Independent School District. She noted that the program is designed for everyone — not just those who might be experiencing issues.
Youth Aware of Mental health is just one of the programs used to teach teens about mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness created a 50-minute program called Ending the Silence that teaches students the warning signs of mental health problems. It has reached almost 450,000 kids in 41 states since the organization started offering it nationally in 2014, said Jennifer Rothman, the group’s senior manager for youth and young adult initiatives.
New York and Virginia, meanwhile, recently passed laws requiring such lessons.
“It was an idea, frankly, whose time had come,” said Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., a mental health advocacy group that spent several years pushing for the legislation before it passed.

