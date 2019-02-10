You are here

﻿

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rises

Egypt has implemented a series of tough austerity measures to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2019
Reuters
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rises

  Inflation cooled in December after an increase in fuel, electricity and transportation prices
  Egypt has implemented tough measures to help meet the terms of a IMF loan
Updated 10 February 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 12.7 percent in January from 12.0 percent in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.
Inflation cooled in December after an increase in fuel, electricity and transportation prices last year had sent the rate up to a high of 17.7 percent in October.
Egypt has implemented a series of tough austerity measures to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016.

AI poses bigger threat to women’s jobs, warns IMF’s Lagarde

Updated 41 min 58 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
AI poses bigger threat to women's jobs, warns IMF's Lagarde

  Lagarde says women earn less and their jobs are more vulnerable to AI
  She warns that post-Brexit Britain will be worse off
Updated 41 min 58 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DUBAI: Artificial Intelligence, known as AI, poses a bigger threat to women’s jobs than men’s, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“AI and fourth industrial revolution will have a more severe impact on women than men, because many of the tasks that are done by women are more routine tasks that are more easily automated and can be substituted by AI and other tech devices,” she said.

According to Lagarde, 11 per cent of women’s jobs will be affected by AI, opposed to nine per cent of men’s jobs.

She said that even her role would ultimately be impacted by the development of technology.

Lagarde also spoke of the current challenges faced by the world: Trade tensions and tariff escalation, financial tightening, Uncertainty related to Brexit, and finally the  accelerated slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest, the IMF chief spoke of the fact that the UK will “never have it as good as it does now” due to its imminent departure from the European Union after it voted to leave the bloc in summer of 2016.

Apart from these, Lagarde highlighted the importance of trust for economic growth in countries and the detrimental effects corruption has on an economy.

“All corruption erodes trust and trust is at the heart of economic relations, the more corruption you have the slower the growth,” she said.

