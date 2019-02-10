CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 12.7 percent in January from 12.0 percent in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.
Inflation cooled in December after an increase in fuel, electricity and transportation prices last year had sent the rate up to a high of 17.7 percent in October.
Egypt has implemented a series of tough austerity measures to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016.
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises
- Inflation cooled in December after an increase in fuel, electricity and transportation prices
- Egypt has implemented tough measures to help meet the terms of a IMF loan
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 12.7 percent in January from 12.0 percent in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.