You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan lawmaker says airstrikes kill 21 civilians
﻿

Afghan lawmaker says airstrikes kill 21 civilians

Afghan National Army soldiers on patrol in Helmand province in 2015. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

Afghan lawmaker says airstrikes kill 21 civilians

  • The civilians were killed by two airstrikes on Friday in a district where heavy fighting broke out between Afghan forces and the Taliban
  • The lawmaker said at least five other people were injured
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

KABUL: Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province have killed 21 civilians, including women and children, a lawmaker from the region said Sunday.
Mohammad Hashim Alkozai said 13 civilians were killed in one strike and eight in another. Both were carried out late Friday in the Sangin district, where heavy fighting is underway between NATO-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban. Alkozai said at least five other people were wounded in the airstrikes.
“Innocent people, women and children, are the only victims of the airstrikes,” he said, adding that the military operations have stoked public anger.
Omer Zwak, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said insurgents fired on Afghan forces from a civilian area. He confirmed that airstrikes had killed civilians but could not provide further information. He says an investigation has been launched.
Alkozai said he has raised concerns about civilian casualties in parliament and with government officials, but that they have taken no action.
Afghan forces are struggling to combat the Taliban, who hold sway over nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks on security forces.
In a separate development, the Afghan intelligence service said it had arrested three members of the Haqqani group, a Taliban faction believed to be based in Pakistan, in connection with two bombings in Kabul that killed and wounded dozens of people.
The National Directorate of Security said the three suspects confessed to taking part in a truck bombing near the German Embassy in May 2017 that killed at least 90 people, and a November 2018 attack that killed five security contractors, including a British national.
The NDS also said it had arrested a university professor and an imam in Kabul who had recruited hundreds of young people for the local Islamic State affiliate, sending them to the eastern Nangarhar province for training. It said the imam confessed that his own nephew had carried out a suicide bombing in Kabul.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban airstrikes

Related

Special 0
World
Taliban, US form joint working groups on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
0
World
Taliban warned against peace deal without Kabul’s consent

Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after 5 rebels killed

Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir after 5 rebels killed

  • Fighting erupted after Indian government forces cordoned off a village in the Himalaya
  • Several civilians were injured in the clashes
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Five rebels were killed in fighting with government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, the Indian army said, triggering anti-India clashes in which at least 10 civilians were injured.
The fighting began after Indian government forces cordoned off a village in the Himalayan region’s southern Kulgam area following a tip that militants were hiding there, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, a spokesman for the Indian military in Kashmir. The searches led to an exchange of gunfire in which five militants were killed, he said.
The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with militants. The protesters were chanting pro-rebel slogans and demanding end of an Indian rule over the region.
Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters, who threw stones and snowballs at them. At least 10 civilians were injured and were taken to hospitals, medics and local residents said.
India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989 and civilian street protests are common.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel position that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

Topics: Pakistan India Kashmir

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi investments to aid cash-strapped Pakistan
0
World
China protests visit by India's Modi to disputed border area

Latest updates

Nearly 50% of world population still have no Internet access
0
Jordan sentences 2 to hang for Daesh-claimed Karak attack
0
Iran FM visits Lebanon, offers support for new government
0
Algeria's president Bouteflika says running in April's presidential elections
0
Arab stars gather for glittering awards show in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.