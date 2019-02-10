You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni conjoined twins die in Sanaa
﻿

Yemeni conjoined twins die in Sanaa

Newly born conjoined twins lie in an incubator at the child intensive care unit of al-Thawra hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 6, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

Yemeni conjoined twins die in Sanaa

  • Abdelkhaleq and Abdelrahim were born outside Sanaa around two weeks ago
  • Health services have collapsed as the conflict has ground on
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

SANAA: Newborn Yemeni conjoined twins whose plight sparked a plea for urgent medical treatment overseas died in Sanaa Saturday, the Houthis said.
Abdelkhaleq and Abdelrahim were born outside Sanaa around two weeks ago and shared a kidney and a pair of legs but had separate hearts and lungs.
The head of paediatrics at Sanaa’s Al-Thawra hospital, Dr. Faisal Al-Babili, said his department lacked the facilities to treat or separate the newborn boys and appealed on Wednesday for help from abroad.
Late on Wednesday, the head of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said he had a team that was prepared to treat them.
Health services have collapsed as the conflict has ground on and most hospitals are not equipped to provide specialist treatment for rare conditions.
Bringing patients out for treatment poses enormous logistical challenges.
The government accuses the Houthis of smuggling arms through the airport and Hodeida.

Topics: Yemen Sanaa

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UAE blasts Houthis for disregarding Hodeidah ceasefire and blocking Yemen aid access
0
Middle-East
UN: Yemen’s warring parties reach preliminary pullout deal

Jordan sentences 2 to hang for Daesh-claimed Karak attack

Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

Jordan sentences 2 to hang for Daesh-claimed Karak attack

  • A military tribunal ordered Khalid Al-Majali and Hamza Al-Majali to be “hanged to death”
  • The two brothers were initially charged, along with eight others, with “terrorist acts,” illegal possession of arms and producing explosives
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

AMMAN: A Jordanian court sentenced two brothers to death on Sunday in connection with a 2016 attack claimed by the Daesh group, overturning a life sentence handed to the men last year.
The shooting attack in Karak, home to one of the region’s largest Crusader castles, killed seven policemen and two Jordanian civilians as well as a female Canadian tourist, and wounded 34 other people.
The head of the kingdom’s state security court, a military tribunal, ordered Khalid Al-Majali and Hamza Al-Majali to be “hanged to death.”
Jordan’s cassation court, the kingdom’s highest judicial body, reversed a November ruling which sentenced the two to life behind bars.
“The actions of the defendants caused chaos, panic and horror among Jordanians and foreign tourists and threatened the country’s security and stability,” a judicial source told AFP.
The two brothers were initially charged, along with eight others, with “terrorist acts,” illegal possession of arms and producing explosives.
Three were sentenced to 15 years in prison and five others to serve three years in jail.
Courts in Jordan, the target of several deadly attacks, regularly put on trial suspected extremists.
A close ally of Washington, the desert kingdom is part of a US-led coalition fighting Daesh in neighboring Syria and Iraq, and it allows coalition forces to use its bases.

Topics: Jordan Daesh Karak

Latest updates

Nearly 50% of world population still have no Internet access
0
Jordan sentences 2 to hang for Daesh-claimed Karak attack
0
Iran FM visits Lebanon, offers support for new government
0
Algeria's president Bouteflika says running in April's presidential elections
0
Arab stars gather for glittering awards show in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.