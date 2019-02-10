AI poses bigger threat to women’s jobs, warns IMF’s Lagarde

DUBAI: Artificial Intelligence, known as AI, poses a bigger threat to women’s jobs than men’s, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“AI and fourth industrial revolution will have a more severe impact on women than men, because many of the tasks that are done by women are more routine tasks that are more easily automated and can be substituted by AI and other tech devices,” she said.

According to Lagarde, 11 per cent of women’s jobs will be affected by AI, opposed to nine per cent of men’s jobs.

She said that even her role would ultimately be impacted by the development of technology.

Lagarde also spoke of the current challenges faced by the world: Trade tensions and tariff escalation, financial tightening, Uncertainty related to Brexit, and finally the accelerated slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest, the IMF chief spoke of the fact that the UK will “never have it as good as it does now” due to its imminent departure from the European Union after it voted to leave the bloc in summer of 2016.

Apart from these, Lagarde highlighted the importance of trust for economic growth in countries and the detrimental effects corruption has on an economy.

“All corruption erodes trust and trust is at the heart of economic relations, the more corruption you have the slower the growth,” she said.