Colin Munro's mega-knock enough to beat India as New Zealand seal T20 series win

Colin Munro's explosive 72 set up a four-run win for New Zealand over India in a cliff-hanger finish to Sunday's Twenty20 match in Hamilton. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
HAMILTON: Colin Munro's explosive 72 set up a four-run win for New Zealand over India in a cliff-hanger finish to Sunday's Twenty20 match in Hamilton, handing the hosts a 2-1 series victory.
India looked to be on the ropes when they needed 47 off the last three overs.
But Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya together plundered 32 off overs 18 and 19 before Tim Southee restricted the duo to 11 in the last over.
"It was obviously touch-and-go there for us," said Munro whose whirlwind knock at the start of the match laid the platform for New Zealand's 212 for four with India 208 for six at the close.
The morale-boosting victory for New Zealand gave captain Kane Williamson something to smile about after they were whipped 4-1 by India in the earlier one-day international series.
"It came down to the last couple of balls and it's nice to come out on the right side," he said.
It was a more sombre mood in the India dressing after Rohit Sharma had won the toss and defied convention by not batting first in a series decider, saying his team preferred to chase regardless.
"It was pretty disappointing to not get over that finishing line but I thought we fought really well till the end," he said.
"We started off really well with the ODI series and we wanted to do well here with the T20."
It was a vital knock from Munro, whose position in the New Zealand side ahead of the World Cup had been in question after a string of failures in the ODI and Twenty20 matches against India.
But he was on song from the start of the decider, charging down the track to smack Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the rope with the first ball he faced to kick off a flying partnership with Tim Seifert.
The pair raced to 80 in the eighth over when the lightning hands of MS Dhoni had Seifert stumped by a hair's breadth for 43.
Munro's belligerence saw him face just 40 balls in his innings, flaying the bowling with five fours and five sixes. He was removed by Kuldeep Yadav when he skied a ball to Hardik Pandya running in from long-on.
Kane Williamson (27) fell in the next over when he pulled a rising delivery from Khaleel Ahmed to Yadav at fine leg.
Colin de Grandhomme chimed in with 30 off 16 to ensure New Zealand passed the critical 200 mark for the second time in the series.
Vijay Shankar took an equally aggressive stance at the start of India's chase and the visitors were up at the required run rate through the first half of their innings, but were unable to establish partnerships.
Rishabh Pant belted a four and two sixes with his first three scoring shots and raced to 28 off 12 before he became debutant Blair Tickner's first victim, swiping at a full toss that was caught at mid-wicket.
Sharma made 38, Hardik Pandya's brief cameo produced 21 while MS Dhoni, feted as the master finisher, could only make two in a brief stay at the crease.
With the game slipping away from India, Dinish Karthik pounded the boundaries with 33 off 16 deliveries while Krunal Pandya made 26 off 13 but they ended up four runs short.
New Zealand next host Bangladesh in a series of three ODIs and three Tests.

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket Twenty20 T20 New Zealand New Zealand cricket India India cricket

Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years

Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years

  • Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend
  • City regained top spot from Liverpool in their title defense
Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
MANCHESTER: Chelsea were handed their heaviest loss in 28 years on Sunday when Manchester City routed Maurizio Sarri’s side 6-0 in the Premier League.
The meeting of the last two champions was a complete mismatch as Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend.
City regained top spot from Liverpool in their title defense as 2017 champions Chelsea ended the weekend by dropping out of the Champions League places into sixth.
Raheem Sterling scored twice — City’s opener in the fourth minute and the sixth in the 80th — and Ilkay Gundogan also netted.
It was Chelsea’s third consecutive away loss in the league, following a 2-0 collapse at Arsenal and 4-0 humiliation against Bournemouth.
And Sarri completing his first season in charge is now far from certain.
“I don’t know, you have to ask the club,” said Sarri, who was hired after leaving Napoli. “I am worried about my team, I am worried about the performance but my job is always at risk so I am not worried about the club — you have to ask the club.
“I didn’t see my football (against City). At the beginning (of the season) it worked. So now we need only to understand the reasons why at the moment it isn’t working ... It is not easy. At the beginning, we played better away than at home. Now we are playing better at home than away.”
Chelsea had not lost by six goals or more since April 1991 — a year before the inception of the Premier League — when Nottingham Forest beat the west London club 7-0.
Chelsea were un-picked after only four minutes at the Etihad Stadium. With a cleverly taken free-kick down the right, Kevin De Bruyne released Bernardo Silva, who cut back for Sterling to strike into the net.
“I think we started well then we conceded the goal after four minutes in a stupid way,” Sarri said. “In that moment, we needed to stay in the match and we were not able to because we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents.”
The match also saw a mistake by Aguero.
Aguero should have doubled the lead almost immediately but remarkably missed from close range. Silva had weaved through the area to set up a gilt-edged opportunity but the Argentina forward uncharacteristically poked wide.
Manager Pep Guardiola sank to his knees in frustration but he was soon celebrating as Aguero made amends in sensational fashion. The striker played a one-two with Oleksandr Zinchenko outside the area and then unleashed a powerful shot that flew in from 25 yards (meters) in the 13th minute.
“Out of nothing,” Sterling said, “he can put the ball in the top corner and players like this, you have got to cherish.”
Aguero’s second was gifted to him six minutes later. David Luiz headed clear but Ross Barkley inexplicably headed back into the danger area. Aguero was lurking in the six-yard box and punished the former Everton midfielder with a sharp turn and shot.
Chelsea hardly had time to take stock before the visitors conceded again, with Gundogan slotting home in the 25th with a neat shot from the edge after a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger.
City eased off for the remainder of the first half, and Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain even managed to test goalkeeper Ederson with a sharp volley.
Although Aguero headed against the crossbar early in the second half, he only had to wait until the 56th to seal his 15th City hat trick — and a record-equaling 11th in the Premier League with Alan Shearer. Sterling was brought down in the box by Cesar Azpilicueta and Aguero stepped up and sent Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way from the spot.
There seemed to be no let-up from City with De Bruyne firing a free kick at Arrizabalaga and Aguero shooting into the side-netting.
Sterling wrapped up a brilliant afternoon’s work after substitute David Silva opened up the Chelsea defense yet again and Zinchenko picked out the winger to tap in from close range.
“Something is changing,” Sarri said. “At the moment I am not able to see the reason but I have to work for this because my target is to play my football, not to change to another football because at the moment we are playing another football.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Premier league Sergio Aguero Chelsea

