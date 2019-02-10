You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia police admit using snake to terrorize Papuan man
﻿

Indonesia police admit using snake to terrorize Papuan man

A mobile brigade policeman patrols near an armoured vehicle at the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 10, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

Indonesia police admit using snake to terrorize Papuan man

  • Police in Indonesia’s Papua region apologized but also attempted to justify the officers’ actions
  • The spread of the video had forced police into a “very rare” apology
Updated 10 February 2019
AP
0

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have acknowledged officers terrorized a Papuan man with a live snake after a video of the incident circulated online showing the man screaming in fear and his interrogator laughing.
Police in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region apologized but also attempted to justify the officers’ actions by saying the snake was not venomous and that they hadn’t resorted to beating the man, who was suspected of theft.
Human rights lawyer Veronica Koman said Sunday that the interrogation methods were torture and violated police policies as well as several laws. She said it was only the latest of several reports of police and military using snakes to terrorize Papuan detainees and symptomatic of a culture of racism against indigenous Papuans.
Sam Lokon, a member of the West Papua National Committee, which advocates for independence from Indonesia, was put in a cell with a snake and also beaten after being arrested in January, Koman said.
Police indicated the incident with the alleged thief happened recently, during a crackdown on petty crime in Jayawijaya district.
The spread of the video had forced police into a “very rare” apology, Koman said, while also criticizing the attempt to provide a justification.
The one minute and 20 second video shows the dark brown snake, at least two meters long, wrapped around the handcuffed suspect’s neck and waist and an officer pushing its head into the man’s face as he becomes increasingly hysterical.
Officers appear to be asking how many times he’d stolen cellphones.
Jayawijaya police chief Tonny Ananda Swadaya said the officers had been disciplined by being given ethics training and moved to other locations.
The events are likely to further inflame tensions in the region where an insurgency has simmered since the early 1960s when Indonesia took control of the western half of the island of New Guinea, formerly a Dutch colony.
Police and military have carried out a sweeping crackdown on independence supporters after rebel fighters in December killed 19 people working on a construction site for the trans-Papua highway.
A Polish man who is being held in a Jayawijaya prison while on trial for treason said earlier this week he’d been assaulted by police officers visiting the prison as guards looked on.

Topics: Indonesia Papua police snake

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual "State of Hungary" speech in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (AP)
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

  • The prime minister also listed some of his government’s economic achievements — such as low unemployment — and vowed to fight poverty
Updated 11 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungary’s government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children, the country’s prime minister said Sunday.
The measures announced by Viktor Orban during his “state of the nation” speech are meant to encourage women to have more children and reverse Hungary’s population decline.
The benefits include a lifetime personal income-tax exemption for women who give birth and raise at least four children; a subsidy of 2.5 million forints ($8,825) toward the purchase a seven-seat vehicle for families with three or more children; and a low-interest loan of 10 million forints ($35,300) for women under age 40 who are marrying for the first time.
Orban, who has made “zero tolerance” for immigration his main theme in the past four years and was elected to a third consecutive term in April, said the initiative is meant to “ensure the survival of the Hungarian nation.”
“This is the Hungarians’ answer, not immigration,” Orban said.
The prime minister also listed some of his government’s economic achievements — such as low unemployment — and vowed to fight poverty.
Orban then turned his attention to May’s European Parliament elections, repeating his accusation that the leadership of the European Union wants to fill the continent with migrants, most of them Muslim.
“We have to understand that the European peoples have come to a historical crossroads,” Orban said. “Those who decide in favor of immigration and migrants, no matter why they do so, are in fact creating a country with a mixed population.”
Europe’s left-wing has become “the gravedigger of nations, the family and the Christian way of life,” Orban said.
After his speech, several hundred members and supporters of Hungary’s main opposition parties held an anti-Orban rally that started in Buda Castle. The event also was aimed at protesting recent heavy fines the state audit office imposed on several opposition parties. A small group of protesters used their cars to block traffic from crossing the Chain Bridge over the Danube River for most of the day.
Opposition leaders said the fines, which cannot be challenged in Hungarian courts, were politically motivated and meant to hinder their campaigns for the European Parliament and municipal elections in Hungary later this year.

Topics: Hungary Budapest poverty

Related

0
World
Holocaust museum stokes controversy among Hungary’s Jews
0
World
EU steps up legal procedure against Hungary for criminalizing support for migrants

Latest updates

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption
0
A bearish week in oil — but the bulls will run for the rest of quarter one
0
Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years
0
Bupa Arabia No. 1 in public disclosure & transparency
0
Three groups compete to build 104-acre dry port west of Cairo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.