You are here

  • Home
  • Migrant girls targeted in two Berlin assaults
﻿

Migrant girls targeted in two Berlin assaults

Germany has been deeply polarized by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to open the country’s borders to those fleeing conflict and persecution at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis. (file photo: AFP)
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

Migrant girls targeted in two Berlin assaults

  • An unknown man repeatedly punched two Syrian girls, aged 15 and 16, in the face in Berlin’s eastern Marzahn district
Updated 10 February 2019
AFP
0

BERLIN: Police in Berlin on Sunday were investigating two separate assaults against young girls believed to have been motived by anti-migrant hatred.
An unknown man repeatedly punched two Syrian girls, aged 15 and 16, in the face in Berlin’s eastern Marzahn district late Friday afternoon, before running away. Both girls were briefly treated in hospital for their injuries.
According to a police statement, the man allegedly “insulted both girls with anti-foreigner comments” before attacking them.
In a second incident in the capital’s Neukoelln area on Friday evening, an unidentified woman allegedly tried to pull the headscarf off a 12-year-old girl, pulling her hair while voicing xenophobic sentiments, Berlin police said.
The woman also allegedly threatened the girl with pepper spray “and tried several times to stab her with a syringe that appeared filled with blood,” according to the statement.
The woman managed to abscond before police arrived on the scene.
Germany has been deeply polarized by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to open the country’s borders to those fleeing conflict and persecution at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis.
Since then, the influx of over a million asylum seekers — mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan — has fueled the rise of the far-right, anti-Islam AfD party. High-profile crimes involving migrants have sparked angry protests in recent years.
A 50-year-old German man was last month charged with attempted murder after he drove his car into groups of foreigners in the cities of Bottrop and Essen.
Eight people were injured in the rampage, including a 4-year-old Afghan boy and his mother as well as a 10-year-old Syrian girl.

Topics: mirgants Germany berlin

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual "State of Hungary" speech in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (AP)
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

  • The prime minister also listed some of his government’s economic achievements — such as low unemployment — and vowed to fight poverty
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungary’s government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children, the country’s prime minister said Sunday.
The measures announced by Viktor Orban during his “state of the nation” speech are meant to encourage women to have more children and reverse Hungary’s population decline.
The benefits include a lifetime personal income-tax exemption for women who give birth and raise at least four children; a subsidy of 2.5 million forints ($8,825) toward the purchase a seven-seat vehicle for families with three or more children; and a low-interest loan of 10 million forints ($35,300) for women under age 40 who are marrying for the first time.
Orban, who has made “zero tolerance” for immigration his main theme in the past four years and was elected to a third consecutive term in April, said the initiative is meant to “ensure the survival of the Hungarian nation.”
“This is the Hungarians’ answer, not immigration,” Orban said.
The prime minister also listed some of his government’s economic achievements — such as low unemployment — and vowed to fight poverty.
Orban then turned his attention to May’s European Parliament elections, repeating his accusation that the leadership of the European Union wants to fill the continent with migrants, most of them Muslim.
“We have to understand that the European peoples have come to a historical crossroads,” Orban said. “Those who decide in favor of immigration and migrants, no matter why they do so, are in fact creating a country with a mixed population.”
Europe’s left-wing has become “the gravedigger of nations, the family and the Christian way of life,” Orban said.
After his speech, several hundred members and supporters of Hungary’s main opposition parties held an anti-Orban rally that started in Buda Castle. The event also was aimed at protesting recent heavy fines the state audit office imposed on several opposition parties. A small group of protesters used their cars to block traffic from crossing the Chain Bridge over the Danube River for most of the day.
Opposition leaders said the fines, which cannot be challenged in Hungarian courts, were politically motivated and meant to hinder their campaigns for the European Parliament and municipal elections in Hungary later this year.

Topics: Hungary Budapest poverty

Related

0
World
Holocaust museum stokes controversy among Hungary’s Jews
0
World
EU steps up legal procedure against Hungary for criminalizing support for migrants

Latest updates

Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption
0
A bearish week in oil — but the bulls will run for the rest of quarter one
0
Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years
0
Bupa Arabia No. 1 in public disclosure & transparency
0
Three groups compete to build 104-acre dry port west of Cairo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.