You are here

  • Home
  • Bupa Arabia No. 1 in public disclosure & transparency
﻿

Bupa Arabia No. 1 in public disclosure & transparency

Bupa Arabia provides innovative health care services through its Tebtom program and ensures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.
Updated 11 February 2019
Arab News
0

Bupa Arabia No. 1 in public disclosure & transparency

Updated 11 February 2019
Arab News
0
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance ranked No.1 in the “public disclosure and transparency” category of the Corporate Governance Index (CGI) rating for publicly listed companies.
The Corporate Governance Center (CGC) at the College of Business of Alfaisal University issues an annual report which includes the CGI rating based on sound corporate governance principles set by the CMA, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The most recent report, the second annual ratings, covering the 2016 fiscal year, ranked Bupa Arabia first under the public disclosure and transparency category.
“Bupa Arabia ensures robust public disclosure and transparency, in both Arabic and English, through a variety of platforms, including its website, annual reports, Tadawul announcements and others,” said Chief Risk Officer of Bupa Arabia Ali F. Hamdan.
“Good governance is essential for publicly listed Saudi companies in the increasingly competitive global market, and public disclosure and transparency is one of the most important principles of corporate governance,” he added.
Public disclosure and transparency are essential elements of a robust corporate governance framework as they provide the base for informed decision-making by shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors in relation to capital allocation, corporate transactions and financial performance monitoring. The importance of transparency has been widely recognized by both academics and market regulators, resulting in numerous rules and regulations being introduced by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to ensure timely and reliable disclosure of financial information, creating the standards and procedures for corporate governance of companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) so as to strengthen their standing in the international market.
Today, the CMA’s initiative to enhance public disclosure and transparency is taking on a new meaning resulting in more comprehensive and proactive disclosures instead of the release of corporate governance details or policies in a “reactive” fashion. The newly adopted concept of transparency putting more responsibility on the listed companies not only allows the truth to be available for the public but also imposes its disclosure to every stakeholder.
Transparency and strong corporate governance are needed in both domestic and international transactions and at all phases of investment. With the CMA’s new rules and regulations, companies have no choice but to push for good, transparent data availability. Rapid transparent data is becoming integral to the establishment of a reduced risk investment environment.
Saudi Arabia plans to uplift corporate governance and transparency practices as it plays a crucial role in reducing investor risk and increasing investment flows, especially after the CMA declared in April that deeper corporate governance reforms are required in line with global governance standards.

Huawei’s crucial role in advancing 5G technology

Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0

Huawei’s crucial role in advancing 5G technology

Updated 10 February 2019
Arab News
0
Huawei’s revenues of 2018 are expected to exceed $100 billion. This is due to hundreds of network operators, nearly half of the world’s Fortune 500 companies and hundreds of millions of consumers trusting in Huawei’s technology, the Chinese telecom giant said.
Huawei has managed to secure 25 commercial contracts, ranking No.1 among all ICT equipment providers, having already shipped more than 10,000 base stations to markets around the world.
Huawei said it believes in transparency and in empowering its customers, which is why the company recently invited a Saudi delegation to visit its headquarters. The delegation toured a number of key Huawei facilities, including Huawei’s campus and university, which offer education to trainees from all over the world, Huawei’s manufacturing lines and logistics center, in addition to a number of labs, R&D and cybersecurity centers.
“A lot of countries have been supportive of Huawei and believe in their technologies such as the Czech Republic who reversed the ban on Huawei. The Czech National Security Council reversed the decision in saying that the ‘security threat’ warning had no tech basis. The council said that the Czech Republic welcomes all kinds of foreign investment,” Huawei said in a press release.
The company said that many European operators see Huawei as their strategic partner that will play a crucial role in advancing the next generation of wireless technology. “Huawei is still gaining foreign carriers’ support on 5G. Many European telecom providers are proceeding with 5G implementation with Huawei. The UK mobile operator O2 confirmed that it will continue to deploy Huawei 5G gear in the UK,” the press release said.
Huawei has also recently partnered with telecommunications operator Altice Portugal committing to the development and implementation of 5G services in Portugal. Vodafone Italia and Huawei also recently announced the completion of a technique to improve the frequency range of the spectrum as part of their pre-standard 5G trials in Milan.
Orange CEO Stéphane Richard said: “Huawei has the best technology in the world. They have the strongest capability and methods for R&D in the industry. So, the quality of their products is undoubted.”
In Japan, Huawei is cooperating with the Japanese government and bolstering purchases of parts in Japan to ease concerns that its products could be used in espionage or cyberattacks by Beijing. Japan is an important market for Huawei in terms of procuring core parts. The company spent an estimated 670 billion yen ($6.06 billion), up 40 percent from a year earlier, for parts bought on the Japanese market in 2018. The company has already opened a new research and development center in Osaka Prefecture to strengthen its ties with Japanese suppliers.

Latest updates

Withdrawal of US forces in Syria likely to start in ‘weeks’ — US general
0
Top Pentagon official in Afghanistan amid push for peace
0
Egypt tunes into nostalgia for golden age of Arab song
0
New blow to horse racing as more equine flu cases announced
0
Australia watchdog tips tough rules to curb power of Google, Facebook
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.