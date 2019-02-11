You are here

  • Home
  • International skiers take to the slopes in Pakistan
﻿

International skiers take to the slopes in Pakistan

1 / 4
The Naltar Ski Resort in the Karakoram mountain range where the competition took place is at the heart of Pakistan's attempts to build up its winter sports tourism industry. (AFP)
2 / 4
Dozens of skiers in late January took part in a rare international competition in Pakistan, which boasts some of the world's highest mountains but remains off-piste for most winter sportsmen due to years of insecurity and lack of infrastructure. (AFP)
3 / 4
The CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup was taking place at the Pakistan Air Force-owned and operated Naltar Ski Resort, some 25km north of Gilgit in Pakistan’s remote mountainous north. (AFP)
4 / 4
Skiers at the Naltar event were hosted by the Pakistan Air Force. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AFP
0

International skiers take to the slopes in Pakistan

  • Pakistan is home to several peaks higher than 8,000 meters including K2, the second-tallest mountain in the world
  • Security has dramatically improved across Pakistan following a crackdown on militant groups in recent years
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AFP
0

NALTAR, Pakistan: Skiers descend in long, rhythmic swoops down pristine white slopes in northern Pakistan, braking in a spray of snow as soldiers carrying semi-automatic weapons watch impassively.
Dozens of athletes took part at a rare international competition in the South Asian country, which boasts some of the world’s highest mountains but remains off-piste for most winter sports enthusiasts after years of conflict and a lack of infrastructure.
Nestled in the Karakoram mountain range, the Naltar Ski Resort has been at the heart of Pakistan’s efforts to draw winter sport tourists since the first international competition was held there in 2015.
“Pakistan has a lot of things to learn but with every year it’s getting better,” said Ukrainian skier Anastasiia Gorbunova, who admitted she used to think it was a “pretty dangerous country.”
“Now I know it’s a cliche because as I saw, people are sweet, they are nice, they try to make you feel like you’re at home and I appreciate that.”
Security has dramatically improved across Pakistan following a crackdown on militant groups in recent years.
Authorities recently re-opened another resort in the nearby Swat Valley that had been closed for years by insurgent activity, while other ski facilities are being developed elsewhere in the country.
Laura Moore, a representative of the International Ski Federation with the Azerbaijan team, said Pakistan boasted unrivalled ski conditions.
But she added that lengthy road travel and the regular grounding of flights during inclement weather made access to ski fields a tricky prospect — “off-piste and maybe with a helicopter.”
“I think it’s definitely more for the adventurer,” Moore said at Sunday’s competition.
Pakistan is home to several peaks higher than 8,000 meters including K2, the second-tallest mountain in the world.
Skiers at the Naltar event were hosted by the Pakistan Air Force, who own the ski resort and facilitated their transport from the capital Islamabad.
“Not all countries have mountains like this,” Berkin Usta, a Turkish skier who won the men’s Grand Slalom event. “It’s really good.”

Topics: Pakistan skiing

Related

0
Sport
Cricket Australia safety concerns force Pakistan to play ODI series in UAE
Special 0
Pakistan
It’s time to invest in Pakistan, Imran Khan tells Dubai summit

Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years

Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
0

Sergio Aguero on fire as Chelsea routed 6-0 by Manchester City for biggest loss in 28 years

  • Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend
  • City regained top spot from Liverpool in their title defense
Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
0

MANCHESTER: Chelsea were handed their heaviest loss in 28 years on Sunday when Manchester City routed Maurizio Sarri’s side 6-0 in the Premier League.
The meeting of the last two champions was a complete mismatch as Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend.
City regained top spot from Liverpool in their title defense as 2017 champions Chelsea ended the weekend by dropping out of the Champions League places into sixth.
Raheem Sterling scored twice — City’s opener in the fourth minute and the sixth in the 80th — and Ilkay Gundogan also netted.
It was Chelsea’s third consecutive away loss in the league, following a 2-0 collapse at Arsenal and 4-0 humiliation against Bournemouth.
And Sarri completing his first season in charge is now far from certain.
“I don’t know, you have to ask the club,” said Sarri, who was hired after leaving Napoli. “I am worried about my team, I am worried about the performance but my job is always at risk so I am not worried about the club — you have to ask the club.
“I didn’t see my football (against City). At the beginning (of the season) it worked. So now we need only to understand the reasons why at the moment it isn’t working ... It is not easy. At the beginning, we played better away than at home. Now we are playing better at home than away.”
Chelsea had not lost by six goals or more since April 1991 — a year before the inception of the Premier League — when Nottingham Forest beat the west London club 7-0.
Chelsea were un-picked after only four minutes at the Etihad Stadium. With a cleverly taken free-kick down the right, Kevin De Bruyne released Bernardo Silva, who cut back for Sterling to strike into the net.
“I think we started well then we conceded the goal after four minutes in a stupid way,” Sarri said. “In that moment, we needed to stay in the match and we were not able to because we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents.”
The match also saw a mistake by Aguero.
Aguero should have doubled the lead almost immediately but remarkably missed from close range. Silva had weaved through the area to set up a gilt-edged opportunity but the Argentina forward uncharacteristically poked wide.
Manager Pep Guardiola sank to his knees in frustration but he was soon celebrating as Aguero made amends in sensational fashion. The striker played a one-two with Oleksandr Zinchenko outside the area and then unleashed a powerful shot that flew in from 25 yards (meters) in the 13th minute.
“Out of nothing,” Sterling said, “he can put the ball in the top corner and players like this, you have got to cherish.”
Aguero’s second was gifted to him six minutes later. David Luiz headed clear but Ross Barkley inexplicably headed back into the danger area. Aguero was lurking in the six-yard box and punished the former Everton midfielder with a sharp turn and shot.
Chelsea hardly had time to take stock before the visitors conceded again, with Gundogan slotting home in the 25th with a neat shot from the edge after a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger.
City eased off for the remainder of the first half, and Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain even managed to test goalkeeper Ederson with a sharp volley.
Although Aguero headed against the crossbar early in the second half, he only had to wait until the 56th to seal his 15th City hat trick — and a record-equaling 11th in the Premier League with Alan Shearer. Sterling was brought down in the box by Cesar Azpilicueta and Aguero stepped up and sent Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way from the spot.
There seemed to be no let-up from City with De Bruyne firing a free kick at Arrizabalaga and Aguero shooting into the side-netting.
Sterling wrapped up a brilliant afternoon’s work after substitute David Silva opened up the Chelsea defense yet again and Zinchenko picked out the winger to tap in from close range.
“Something is changing,” Sarri said. “At the moment I am not able to see the reason but I have to work for this because my target is to play my football, not to change to another football because at the moment we are playing another football.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Premier league Sergio Aguero Chelsea

Related

0
Sport
Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool Manchester City will fight to the death for Premier League title
0
Sport
Maurizio Sarri bemoans injury woes as Chelsea labor to win over Crystal Palace

Latest updates

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
‘Teacher-less’ classrooms defy conventions of education
0
Head of the UN observer mission in Yemen arrives in Sanaa to meet Griffith and the Houthis
0
Group urges UN to probe Sudan’s use of force in protests
0
The Six: Maryam Nassir Zadeh Show at New York Fashion Week
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.