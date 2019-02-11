You are here

The damage done: New film examines impact of Lebanon’s civil war

In ‘About a War,’ ex-fighters confront the legacy of the long and bloody conflict. (Supplied)
Adam Grundey
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: “Everyone dirtied their hands. Everyone got involved. Everyone.” So says Ahed Bhar, a Palestinian born in Lebanon’s Shatila Refugee Camp in 1966 and a former fighter in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. He is talking about Lebanon’s disastrous civil war, which blighted the country from 1975-1990.

Bhar is one of three ex-soldiers from different factions who form the backbone of “About A War,” a compelling and often unsettling documentary co-directed by husband-and-wife duo Abi Weaver and Daniele Rugo, that sets out to examine the still-powerful impact that the war has on the country and its people.

As Rugo pointed out in his conversation with Arab News, no official account of Lebanon’s civil war has ever been laid out.

“When the war finished, they signed an agreement pardoning all crimes against civilians,” he said. “So the history of the war was really brushed under the carpet. As we delved more into trying to understand how people felt about the legacy of the war, we realized that there is quite a lot of unaddressed, unspoken trauma, and a general amnesia about the causes and the consequences. And what happened. There is no official account that is accepted by all parties in Lebanese society. There is no shared narrative. Most people will learn about the war depending on which sectarian group or political group they belong to. Or even their geographical group. They will each have their own version.

“What our film tries to do is to create a multi-perspective account, where we have three different fighters from three different groups, who lived through the war from different points of view, and the audience is asked to negotiate a position between these three,” he continued.

Those accounts, as you might expect, are often conflicting. But what comes across from all three is a sense that they were swept up in events that they didn’t really understand, but which they all believed placed them on the ‘right’ side.

“I thought everything I was doing was proper and may be ‘sanctified’ because I was doing it in the name of Christianity,” says Assad Chaftari, former head of intelligence for the Lebanese Forces in the war. Chaftari felt he had to combat what he saw as a growing Muslim influence — allied to the Palestinian cause — that threatened to create a ‘state within a state’ in Lebanon. He was 16 years old. “Now, of course, I see things very differently,” he says.

Rugo and Weaver’s film, which will screen in Lebanon this week — with shows in Beirut, Tripoli and Saida — marks one of the rare occasions when ex-fighters in the war have spoken publicly about their acts. And their documentary reveals that the scars it left are still raw.

Rugo suggested that one of the main reasons for that is precisely because the events and consequences of the war still aren’t really discussed openly.

“We discovered that there were quite a lot of people who really hadn’t addressed their trauma, and in particular the ex-fighters, because they had never spoken about what they’d done and most of them had never really started to come to terms with, or acknowledge, their roles in the combat,” he said.

Seeing that experience take place on screen — these aging men hearing themselves admit to some of the horrors they were a part of — can be hard to watch. It was, Rugo said, sometimes equally hard to film.

“Some of the interviews were very difficult,” he admitted. “We sat down with them for seven or eight hours on multiple occasions. So at the end of that, you’re drained anyway. And the material you’re recording is difficult. And you’re also going through a process where you empathize with a person and then you see him as someone who’s committed terrible deeds and been involved in a very bloody war. So you learn to (put aside) your own judgments and try and gain a deeper understanding of what motivated these people. That’s what we learned as filmmakers.

“On a more general level, we learned that unless we address the mistakes that have been made in the past, it’s very difficult to create a shared future. In particular in countries such as Lebanon, which are still marred by inequality, by sectarian divides, and whose geo-political situation is a precarious one,” he continued. “So this work on the past is really important to build a sustainable and more stable present and future.”

Egypt tunes into nostalgia for golden age of Arab song

Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
0

Egypt tunes into nostalgia for golden age of Arab song

  • Gulf countries vying for cultural dominance emerged as rivals to Egypt's music industry
  • The 2011 uprising in Egypt also saw a downturn in the domestic music industry
Updated 11 February 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: Standing before a rapt crowd, Ahmed Adel oozes charm with his passionate performance of an Egyptian classic, evoking a romantic nostalgia for Arabic songs of the past.
After a melodious introduction on the Oud, the famed oriental lute, Adel croons his way through a "Mawal", a traditional melody boasting long vowels.
"Ya leil" ("O night"), he sings, with the dreamy languor of the original performer, Egyptian legend Mohamed Abdel Wahab.
With cheers of "Allah!", the mesmerised audience shows its appreciation.
"Modern songs are a hit for a day or two, a month, or maybe a year, but then we do not hear about them any more.
"But Abdel Wahab and (Egyptian diva) Umm Kulthum have lasted until today," said Adel, before his performance in the tiny Mamluk-era hall at the Arab Music Institute.
Egypt, a cultural powerhouse in the Arab world, has long enjoyed a booming music industry.
In the past, the rise of revered singers, such as Umm Kulthum, Abdel Wahab and another Egyptian Abdel Halim Hafiz among others, saw Cairo billed as the Hollywood of Arab song, attracting talent from across the region.
But in the 1990s, Gulf countries vying for cultural dominance emerged as rivals to Egypt's music industry, and Rotana, the Arab world's largest record label, was formed in 1987.
The company is currently owned by businessman and Saudi prince, Al Walid bin Talal.
The 2011 uprising in Egypt that plunged the country into political and economic chaos also saw a downturn in the domestic music industry.
Yet the Egyptian metropolis remains alive with the sound of music.
Every day, in local cafes and homes the melancholic songs of Syrian-born star Asmahan and the tender rhythmic melodies of Egyptian singer Najat al-Saghira mix with animated conversations, modern pop music and Islamic chants.
Torn between stage fright and joy, Adel performs regularly at the Arab Music Institute paying tribute to his music idols.
During events such as the "Khulthumiat" (the music of Umm Kulthum) or "Wahabiyat" (the music of Abdel Wahab), organised by the 100-year old institute, Adel is often the lead singer with an entire troupe from the Cairo Opera House accompanying his powerful vocals.
"These events are very successful," said Jihan Morsi, the seminal director of the opera's Oriental Music department.
And to soar above Cairo's 24-hour cacophony, she doesn't just look to golden oldies.
"I bring (pop stars like) Angham, Saber El-Robai, Wael Jassar. They are beautiful voices that have an audience among the youth," said Morsi.
Music production companies are also seeking to preserve the country's music heritage through younger generations.
Sawt al-Qahira, or Sono Cairo, a historic record company, is betting on the internet despite financial setbacks and ongoing legal battles over the copyright to Umm Kulthum songs.
Known as the "Star of the Orient," Umm Kulthum's voice is still considered the Arab world's finest, more than four decades after her death.
And with its wide variety of classics, the record label has struck deals with YouTube and other mobile application companies to keep this heritage alive.
Younger generations have also shown a renewed interest in the classics thanks to popular televised talent shows.
"Arab Idol, The Voice and others show people singing old songs," said Doaa Mamdouh, the company's internet services head, adding this has prompted many fans to dig out the original versions.
Classic black and white music video clips struggle, however, to compete against today's torrent of slick, ultra-modern videos.
Rising artists from such places as Lebanon, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates harness millions of views on YouTube, usually singing in their own dialects.
Egypt's music scene remains vibrant, including electro Shaabi music, an exuberant popular blend seen by purists as too raucous.
And there is a new genre known as alternative, or "underground", which has emerged in recent years.
The band Massar Egbari, which roughly translates as Compulsory Detour, rose to fame with a relaxed style of rock and a distinctive performance of classics, such as by Sayed Darwish often called "the father of modern Arab music".
Although the rock stars say they are influenced by classics, they don't want to live in the past.
"Nowadays you can record something at home at a low cost," said bassist Ahmed Hafiz. "After every era, something new appears, these are phases."
The band, whose style its guitarist and vocalist Hani el-Dakkak describes as a blend of Sayed Darwish and rock band Pink Floyd, is also trying to distinguish itself through its message.
"We try in our lyrics to talk about social problems or things that nobody else will speak about," said el-Dakkak.

