NATO chief says allies keen to avoid arms race with Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo, Norway, Friday Feb. 1, 2019, after the US withdrawal from landmark INF treaty. (AP)
Updated 13 February 2019
AP
  • On Feb. 2, Washington launched the six-month process for leaving the INF treaty
  • Russia denies violating the 1987 treaty and says it is pulling out, too
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is studying options to deal with what it insists are Russian violations of a key missile treaty but that it wants to avoid sparking any arms race.
Speaking at NATO headquarters Wednesday, where defense ministers are discussing the future of the imperiled Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, Stoltenberg said: “This is very serious. We will take our time.”
On Feb. 2, Washington launched the six-month process for leaving the INF, insisting that a new Russia missile system breaks the pact’s range requirements. Russia denies violating the 1987 treaty and says it is pulling out, too.
Stoltenberg says NATO has many options but that its response “will be measured and it will be defensive because we don’t want a new arms race.”

US voices ‘significant concerns’ over new EU money laundering blacklist

Updated 13 February 2019
Arab News
  • US financial institutions will "not take into account" list, which includes Saudi Arabia
  • The list must be approved by the European Parliament and EU members
BRUSSELS: The US Treasury said on Wednesday it had "significant concerns" about the substance of a European Union Commission proposal to put 23 non-EU countries and terrirorities on a money laundering and terrorist financing blacklist.

The list of countries, which includes Saudi Arabia, was released on Tuesday and names states the EU Commission believes to pose a high risk when it comes to money laundering or funding terrorist activities.

A US Treasury statement said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global standard-setting body for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

The statement said the FATF, which includes the US, the European Commission, 15 EU member states, and 20 other jurisdictions, already develops a list of high-risk countries as part of a careful and comprehensive process.

The US treasury said the EU commission had not given the countries concerned sufficient time to discuss regulations, adding that it did not expect the US financial institutions to take the EU list into account in their policies and procedures.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said on Wednesday that the list, which also named countries like North Korea and Nigeria, will be used to increase checks and investigations on financial operations to find any "suspicious money flows."

Jourova said that "we have to make sure that dirty money from other countries does not find its way to our financial system." She said that "Europe cannot be a laundromat for dirty money."

The European Parliament and the member states must now approve the list over the next weeks.

