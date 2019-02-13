You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s supreme leader says talks with US can only ‘harm’
﻿

Iran’s supreme leader says talks with US can only ‘harm’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Khamenei.IR/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2019
AP
0

Iran’s supreme leader says talks with US can only ‘harm’

  • Tensions between Iran and the US are high
  • The Warsaw summit, which starts Wednesday, was initially pegged to focus entirely on Iran
Updated 13 February 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s supreme leader says negotiations with the US “will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm” — remarks that come ahead of an American-led meeting on the Mideast in Warsaw.
The comments from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are part of a seven-page statement that was read out word-for-word on Iranian state television on Wednesday.
Currently, tensions between Iran and the US are high after President Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal last year.
Khamenei says: “About the United States, the resolution of any issues is not imaginable and negotiations with it will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm.”
The Warsaw summit, which starts Wednesday, was initially pegged to focus entirely on Iran. However, the US subsequently made it about the broader Middle East, to boost participation.

Topics: Middle East Conference Iran United States

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iran-backed groups corner Iraq’s postwar scrap metal market: sources
0
Middle-East
Lebanon boycotts talks on Iranian meddling

Israel’s Netanyahu meets Oman’s foreign minister in Warsaw

Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israel’s Netanyahu meets Oman’s foreign minister in Warsaw

  • Alawi said: “People in the Middle East have suffered a lot because they have stuck to the past. Now we say, this is a new era, for the future”
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

WARSAW: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Oman’s foreign minister on the sidelines of a US-sponsored Middle East conference in Warsaw on Wednesday and hinted that other Arab countries represented there were engaging with Israel.
“Many are following this (Omani) lead, and may I say, including at this conference,” a video released by Netanyahu’s office showed him telling Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, whose Gulf state hosted the Israeli leader in October.
Oman does not formally recognize Israel. Nor do Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, which share Israel’s concerns about Iranian actions in the region and also sent envoys to Warsaw.
Speaking to Netanyahu, bin Alawi said: “People in the Middle East have suffered a lot because they have stuck to the past. Now we say, this is a new era, for the future.”
The United States hopes the Warsaw gathering will ratchet up pressure against Iran despite concerns among major European countries about heightened tensions with Tehran.

Latest updates

Israel’s Netanyahu meets Oman’s foreign minister in Warsaw
0
Cameron mediated via Saudi Arabia to push Obama to act on Assad’s violations in Syria
0
Why US-Saudi relations will stand the test of time
0
Biggest winner’s prize announced for season-ending Dubai tournament
0
At least 20 Revolutionary Guard personnel killed in Iran bombing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.