Iran’s supreme leader says talks with US can only ‘harm’

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s supreme leader says negotiations with the US “will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm” — remarks that come ahead of an American-led meeting on the Mideast in Warsaw.
The comments from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are part of a seven-page statement that was read out word-for-word on Iranian state television on Wednesday.
Currently, tensions between Iran and the US are high after President Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal last year.
Khamenei says: “About the United States, the resolution of any issues is not imaginable and negotiations with it will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm.”
The Warsaw summit, which starts Wednesday, was initially pegged to focus entirely on Iran. However, the US subsequently made it about the broader Middle East, to boost participation.
