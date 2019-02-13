A tribute to late photographer Irving Penn goes on show in Beirut

Halle Berry turns heads in yet another Lebanese design

DUBAI: Halle Berry shut down the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new series wearing a floral minidress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Berry and US screenwriter, producer and actress Lena Waithe say they’ve updated the 1992 movie “Boomerang” for a new generation and the Hollywood superstar pulled out all the style stops at its premiere.

According to The Associated Press, Berry said the original story that focused on black characters’ lives and work was innovative for its time.

But Berry said the issues that millennials face today are different and required a “fresher” approach for the BET comedy series, which premiered on Tuesday.

Waithe said she understands the affection people have for the film that, besides Berry, starred Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence and Grace Jones.

But Waithe said Monday that viewers who want fresh faces and a new take should watch the show. It’s set about 25 years after the movie and follows its characters’ offspring.

The series cast includes Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond and Leland Martin.

Berry showed up to the Los Angeles premiere in a dark floral dress, complete with a matching scarf tied at her neck.

(AFP)



“You got to coordinate...bang, bang, bang,” Berry posted about her sleek look on Instagram.

The fitted dress featured a veritable garden of beaded flowers in a rich palette of scarlet, pinks and yellows on dark fabric, creating a mysterious and ethereal effect.

The outfit also boasted a lace-edged off-the-shoulder neckline and heavily beaded full-length sleeves.

This particular dress hails from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Berry isn’t the only one to take style cues from the collection, US singer Katy Perry showed off a whimsical floral gown from the same line at a charity awards gala honoring country singer Dolly Parton in Los Angeles last week.

Perry’s floral, caped gown was flowy and featured a deep V-neck, but remained within the same richly hued color palette as Berry’s stunning ensemble.

Elie Saab gowns seem to have been flying off the racks recently as a number of celebrities showed off his designs. Actress Michelle Yeoh wore an intricately embellished, regal grey gown to this week’s British Academy Film Awards in London, while Lebanese director-of-the-moment Nadine Labaki showed off a lace-paneled black gown by her countryman at the same event.