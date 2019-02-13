You are here

A tribute to late photographer Irving Penn goes on show in Beirut

‘Harlequin Dress (Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn)’ by Irving Penn. (Condé Nast)
Updated 13 February 2019
Arab News
A tribute to late photographer Irving Penn goes on show in Beirut

Updated 13 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: The Beirut-based Mina Image Center is hosting a showcase of works by late American fashion photographer Irving Penn, marking the first time the iconic artist’s snaps have been show in the region.
Set to run until April 28, after it kicked off on Jan. 16, the exhibition focuses on ­­ Irving Penn (1917-2009), who is recognized for his high fashion images and for his portraits of the artists, writers and celebrities who defined the 20th century.
The exhibition in Beirut is titled “Untroubled” and draws inspiration from an exhibition organized by the Pinault Collection in 2014 at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.
The exhibition explores Penn’s technical and artistic commands — a set of self-devised rules he is famous for scrupulously sticking to in order to create almost flawless images.
Photos showcased in the exhibition hail from four decades of Penn’s repertoire, but rather than arrange them chronologically, the curators in Beirut chose to loosely arrange them by subject matter.
Trained as a painter, with photography as a side hobby, Penn studied commercial art and was hired in 1943 as assistant to Alexander Liberman, art director of Vogue magazine. The photographer soon established himself as the most innovative professional in the field and went on to produce his own distinctive style.
His photographs often feature simple backdrops of paper or canvas and tend to focus on the subject — be it a celebrity or a cigarette butt — with an almost scientific, unflinching glare.
“The image is decontextualized, intense and demanding of attention,” the Mina Image Center notes on its website.
Penn was known to experiment with printing techniques and investigated innovative ways to produce photographs throughout the 1960s, including platinum-palladium printing.
Practiced in the early 20th century, the platinum process created an image that is virtually unlimited in its tonal variation. The aesthetic possibilities of the platinum printing process inspired Penn to revisit earlier work and re-print images in a range of styles. The constant reworking of his photographs formed the basis of Penn’s creative approach, according to the Mina Image Center.
The Mina Image Center is a non-profit organization that aims to showcase photography and artworks from the region and around the world in its space in Beirut.

Topics: Irving Penn Mina Image Center Beirut Lebanon art

Halle Berry turns heads in yet another Lebanese design

Updated 13 February 2019
Arab News
Halle Berry turns heads in yet another Lebanese design

Updated 13 February 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Halle Berry shut down the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new series wearing a floral minidress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
Berry and US screenwriter, producer and actress Lena Waithe say they’ve updated the 1992 movie “Boomerang” for a new generation and the Hollywood superstar pulled out all the style stops at its premiere.
According to The Associated Press, Berry said the original story that focused on black characters’ lives and work was innovative for its time.
But Berry said the issues that millennials face today are different and required a “fresher” approach for the BET comedy series, which premiered on Tuesday.
Waithe said she understands the affection people have for the film that, besides Berry, starred Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence and Grace Jones.
But Waithe said Monday that viewers who want fresh faces and a new take should watch the show. It’s set about 25 years after the movie and follows its characters’ offspring.
The series cast includes Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond and Leland Martin.
Berry showed up to the Los Angeles premiere in a dark floral dress, complete with a matching scarf tied at her neck.

“You got to coordinate...bang, bang, bang,” Berry posted about her sleek look on Instagram.
The fitted dress featured a veritable garden of beaded flowers in a rich palette of scarlet, pinks and yellows on dark fabric, creating a mysterious and ethereal effect.
The outfit also boasted a lace-edged off-the-shoulder neckline and heavily beaded full-length sleeves.
This particular dress hails from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
Berry isn’t the only one to take style cues from the collection, US singer Katy Perry showed off a whimsical floral gown from the same line at a charity awards gala honoring country singer Dolly Parton in Los Angeles last week.
Perry’s floral, caped gown was flowy and featured a deep V-neck, but remained within the same richly hued color palette as Berry’s stunning ensemble.
Elie Saab gowns seem to have been flying off the racks recently as a number of celebrities showed off his designs. Actress Michelle Yeoh wore an intricately embellished, regal grey gown to this week’s British Academy Film Awards in London, while Lebanese director-of-the-moment Nadine Labaki showed off a lace-paneled black gown by her countryman at the same event.

Topics: Halle Berry Elie Saab fashion

