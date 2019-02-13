US delivers missiles to Lebanese army

You are here

The delivery demonstrated what US said was its "firm and steady commitment" to Lebanon's army. (File/AFP)
BEIRUT: The US delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese military on Wednesday, demonstrating what it said was Washington’s “firm and steady commitment” to Lebanon’s army.
The US has supplied the Lebanese military with more than $2.3 billion in assistance since 2005, aiming to support it as “the sole, legitimate defender” of a country where the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah holds major sway.
A statement from the US embassy in Beirut said the missiles, delivered in a US military transport plane, were a key component for a previously supplied fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a visit to Lebanon this week, reiterated his country’s long-standing offer of support to the Lebanese army but said Lebanon had first to show “a desire” to accept it.
The leader of Hezbollah, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, said last week he was ready to secure air defense systems for the Lebanese army from Iran and to bring it “everything it wants to be the strongest army in the region.”
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asked why Lebanon was “ignoring” Iran while “offering our necks to others” — an apparent reference to the United States, which has tightened sanctions against his group.
Hezbollah’s direct role in government has expanded in the new cabinet led by the Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, assuming control of three portfolios including the health ministry, which has a major budget.

BEIJING: Beijing has warned its citizens in Turkey to “be more vigilant,” as bilateral tensions rise after strong Turkish criticism of China’s treatment of its minority Uighur community.
Nearly one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities are being held in extrajudicial detention in camps in Xinjiang, according to a UN panel of experts, where most of China’s more than 10 million Uighurs live.
Beijing has admitted to placing people in “vocational education centers” to prevent radical Islamism. Critics however allege Uighurs in the camps are being brainwashed in a massive campaign to enforce conformity with Chinese society and abandon Islam.
The northwestern Xinjiang region — home to some 10 million Uighurs — has long suffered from violent unrest, which China claims is orchestrated by an organized “terrorist” movement seeking the region’s independence.
Turkey, which has its own significant Uighur population, said on Saturday China’s treatment of the Uighurs was “a great embarrassment for humanity.”
It also called on the international community and the UN “to take effective steps to end the human tragedy in Xinjiang region.”
China’s embassy to Turkey wrote on its website: “We call once more on Chinese citizens in Turkey and Chinese tourists going to Turkey to be more vigilant and pay attention to their personal security as well as the security of their belongings.”
The warning was posted on Sunday, the day after the declarations by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Violent anti-China protests against the county’s treatment of the Uighurs have previously broken out in Turkey. In 2015, militant Turkish nationalists burnt a Chinese flag in front of China’s embassy in Ankara.
A popular Chinese restaurant in Istanbul also had its windows smashed and a group of South Korean tourists who were visiting the city was attacked because they were mistaken for Chinese.

