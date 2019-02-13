China warns its citizens in Turkey to ‘be more vigilant’

World powers gather for Middle East summit in Warsaw

WARSAW: The United States and Poland kicked off an international conference on the Middle East on Wednesday.

The event attended by about 60 countries is expected to include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fight against the Islamic State group, Syria and Yemen. It will also include discussion on the growing influence of Iran in the region.

All times in GMT

6 p.m.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz greet the attendees including Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

5.45 p.m

The opening ceremony for the two day conference gets under way in Warsaw.

3 p.m.

Hundreds of people attend an anti -Iran demonstration in Warsaw.

Sanabargh Zahedi, Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Arab news:

"The Iranian regime has been facing a popular uprising in Iran for a year and has not been able, despite using all kinds of repression, to control or quell this uprising, so it has once again started to export terrorism to the world and plan terrorist operations.

"We now want to confront this phenomenon and call upon the international community to take firmer steps against this regime."