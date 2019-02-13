You are here

  • Home
  • China warns its citizens in Turkey to ‘be more vigilant’
﻿

China warns its citizens in Turkey to ‘be more vigilant’

Turkey's foreign ministry has called China's treatment of its minority Uighurs "a great cause of shame for humanity." (AP)
Updated 13 February 2019
AFP
0

China warns its citizens in Turkey to ‘be more vigilant’

  • Nearly one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities are being held in extrajudicial detention in camps in Xinjiang
  • Beijing has admitted to placing people in “vocational education centers” to prevent extremism
Updated 13 February 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: Beijing has warned its citizens in Turkey to “be more vigilant,” as bilateral tensions rise after strong Turkish criticism of China’s treatment of its minority Uighur community.
Nearly one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities are being held in extrajudicial detention in camps in Xinjiang, according to a UN panel of experts, where most of China’s more than 10 million Uighurs live.
Beijing has admitted to placing people in “vocational education centers” to prevent radical Islamism. Critics however allege Uighurs in the camps are being brainwashed in a massive campaign to enforce conformity with Chinese society and abandon Islam.
The northwestern Xinjiang region — home to some 10 million Uighurs — has long suffered from violent unrest, which China claims is orchestrated by an organized “terrorist” movement seeking the region’s independence.
Turkey, which has its own significant Uighur population, said on Saturday China’s treatment of the Uighurs was “a great embarrassment for humanity.”
It also called on the international community and the UN “to take effective steps to end the human tragedy in Xinjiang region.”
China’s embassy to Turkey wrote on its website: “We call once more on Chinese citizens in Turkey and Chinese tourists going to Turkey to be more vigilant and pay attention to their personal security as well as the security of their belongings.”
The warning was posted on Sunday, the day after the declarations by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Violent anti-China protests against the county’s treatment of the Uighurs have previously broken out in Turkey. In 2015, militant Turkish nationalists burnt a Chinese flag in front of China’s embassy in Ankara.
A popular Chinese restaurant in Istanbul also had its windows smashed and a group of South Korean tourists who were visiting the city was attacked because they were mistaken for Chinese.

Topics: Turkey Muslim Uighurs

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s Xi to meet top US trade officials
0
World
Uighurs to China: Post a video of my missing relatives, too

World powers gather for Middle East summit in Warsaw

Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

World powers gather for Middle East summit in Warsaw

Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

WARSAW: The United States and Poland kicked off an international conference on the Middle East on Wednesday.

The event attended by about 60 countries is expected to include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fight against the Islamic State group, Syria and Yemen. It will also include discussion on the growing influence of Iran in the region. 

All times in GMT

6 p.m.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz greet the attendees including Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

5.45 p.m

The opening ceremony for the two day conference gets under way in Warsaw. 

3 p.m.

Hundreds of people attend an anti -Iran demonstration in Warsaw.

Sanabargh Zahedi, Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Arab news: 

"The Iranian regime has been facing a popular uprising in Iran for a year and has not been able, despite using all kinds of repression, to control or quell this uprising, so it has once again started to export terrorism to the world and plan terrorist operations.

"We now want to confront this phenomenon and call upon the international community to take firmer steps against this regime."

 

 

 

Topics: Middle East Conference Adel Al-Jubeir Mike Pompeo

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu meets Oman’s foreign minister in Warsaw
Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian chief negotiator Erekat says will not attend Warsaw conference

Latest updates

World powers gather for Middle East summit in Warsaw
0
Israel’s Netanyahu meets Oman’s foreign minister in Warsaw
0
Cameron mediated via Saudi Arabia to push Obama to act on Assad’s violations in Syria
0
Why US-Saudi relations will stand the test of time
0
Biggest winner’s prize announced for season-ending Dubai tournament
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.