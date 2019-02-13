Two Syrians arrested in Germany for suspected crimes against humanity

BERLIN: German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday two Syrian citizens were arrested in Germany for suspected crimes against humanity during their work for the intelligence service in Syria.
The prosecutors said federal police in Berlin and Rhineland-Palatinate state arrested the suspects identified as Anwar R., aged 56, and Eyad A., aged 42.
It said both suspects had left Syria in 2012.
