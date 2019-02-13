You are here

Taliban want Haqqani’s son released ahead of talks

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives in Kabul on Feb. 11. (Reuters)
Updated 32 sec ago
REHMAT MEHSUD
Sayed Salahuddin
  • Washington still to name negotiators for peace parleys
  • Haqqani was arrested during an overseas visit and has been kept behind bars since 2014
PESHAWAR, KABUL: Afghan Taliban leaders on Tuesday called for the immediate release of the son of a late militant chief, to allow him to take part in crucial peace talks.

Anas Haqqani, whose father Jalaluddin was the prominent commander of the Haqqani insurgency network behind numerous attacks on US and Afghan forces, appeared on a list of names of Taliban representatives to attend the next round of negotiations with US diplomats aimed at ending the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has named 14 delegates, led by Sher Abbas Stanekzai, to join talks slated for Feb. 25 in Doha. However, the negotiating team includes Anas Haqqani who is currently being held in an Afghan jail, and the group has demanded he be freed in time for the peace talks.

Haqqani was arrested during an overseas visit and has been kept behind bars since 2014, but his role in the network is not clear.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said: “Anas should be freed because he was a student and was arrested by Americans during a trip to Jordan. He has not committed any crime. He is a member of the negotiators’ team and the Americans should free him,” Mujahid told Arab News.

Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, confirmed that Haqqani was being held by Kabul but said the government had no immediate plans to release him. “Anas Haqqani is in prison and no decision has been taken about his freedom,” Chakhansuri said.

Mujahid said the US had yet to announce the names of its negotiators but added that the two sides were in contact with each other. 

The Taliban team named for the Doha talks consists of chief negotiator Stanekzai, Maulvi Zia-ur-Rehman Madni, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanfi, Sheikh Shahabuddin Dilawar, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, Mullah Abdul Manan Umari, Maulvi Amir Khan Mutaqi, Mullah Muhammad Fazil Mazloom, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, Maulvi Mati-ul-Haq, Mullah Muhammad Anas Haqqani, Mullah Noorullah Noori, Maulvi Muhammad Nabi Umari and Maulvi Abdul Haq Wasiq.

Ghani, whose government up until now had been sidelined from the peace discussions on the insistence of the Taliban, is aiming to secure a second term in office at the presidential polls in July.

Washington wants to allow the peace talks with the Taliban to succeed so that the group can also participate in the election process at a later stage, a point US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, hinted at in his last trip to the region.

Mujahid said that it was too early for the Taliban to say if the group would be participating in the presidential ballot, unless a peace deal is struck.

“I can’t say anything at this point. We will take a decision once the talks yield results,” the Taliban spokesman added.

He said any polls held under “occupation” would be “bogus” and “have no result.”

The focus of recent rounds of US-Taliban talks has been on the withdrawal of troops from the country, with Taliban officials pledging not to allow Afghan soil ever again to be used against US interests. 

The success of the latest discussions in Doha is seen as vitally important to the peace process, as it will be followed in March by another meeting involving Taliban emissaries and influential Afghan politicians, including two presidential nominees.

The first major get-together of Taliban and Afghan politicians was last week in Moscow, where the sides agreed on a complete pullout of foreign troops. 

According to media reports, Khalilzad on Sunday embarked on a fresh round of diplomatic trips lasting until Feb. 28 and involving visits to countries including Pakistan, Germany, Qatar, Turkey and Afghanistan, to discuss the Trump administration’s aim of seeking a negotiated settlement to the long-running Afghan war. 

Khalilzad had hoped that a peace agreement could be reached before Afghanistan’s presidential ballot. However, he had said that there is still a long way to go before a final deal is signed.

GUWAHATI: Protesters in northeast India claimed victory on Wednesday after a bill that the government says will help Hindus in neighboring countries settle in India lapsed before it could be ratified by Parliament.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at helping Hindus and members of other non-Muslim minority communities in neighboring Muslim countries move to India.

The bill had incited exceptional opposition in remote, ethnically diverse northeastern states where for years residents have complained that migrants from Bangladesh are a burden on society.

For days, protesters have taken to the streets, bringing chaos to several cities in the region. Authorities have responded with curfews and blocks on broadcasters in an attempt to quell the unrest.

The lower house of Parliament passed the bill last month but it was not ratified by the upper house before the end of its last session before the election, on Wednesday.

Activists in the northeast welcomed Parliament’s failure to push the legislation through.

“This is a moral victory for the people of the northeast,” Samujjal Bhattacharya, a leader of the All Assam Students’ Union, one of the protesting groups, said.

Members of the Assam state organization had threatened to “shed blood” to block the bill.

Protests over recent days have also rocked the small state of Manipur, where authorities imposed an indefinite curfew and suspended mobile internet services for five days late on Tuesday, following violent protests.

Police said people were defying the curfew on Wednesday.

Protests also erupted in Mizoram state, where some activists have given voice to old separatist aspirations.

