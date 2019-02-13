You are here

Airbus said to be poised to axe A380 as Emirates reviews demand

An Airbus A380 on the assmbly line in Blagnac, France. (Reuters)
  • The move to shut production of the A380 earlier than expected coincides with a review of purchases of very large aircraft by the plane’s biggest customer, Emirates
  • Due to weaker demand, the Dubai carrier is expected to scale down these purchases and place greater focus on smaller models
LONDON: Airbus is nearing a decision to axe production of the world’s largest airliner amid a downward revision in demand from the Gulf, and is likely to give an update with its full-year earnings on Feb. 14, according to industry sources and analysts.
The move to shut production of the A380 earlier than expected coincides with a review of purchases of very large aircraft by the plane’s biggest customer, Emirates, which has a fleet of 109 “Superjumbos” and 53 left on order.
Due to weaker demand, the Dubai carrier is expected to scale down these purchases and place greater focus on smaller models in a shake-up that could have implications for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing, industry sources said.
Airbus and Emirates declined to comment.
The fate of the A380 has been in doubt since a vital order from Emirates broke down, forcing the two sides to weigh up alternatives that would trigger a premature halt to A380 production.
Emirates is the largest customer for the 544-seat aircraft, and analysts say production is unsustainable beyond 2020 without the new Emirates order.
Under the proposed reshuffle, first reported by Reuters, Airbus hopes to broker a deal that would see Emirates switch part of its order to smaller models like the A350 or A330, while eking out a few last-minute A380 orders from British Airways.
The timing of any final announcement may be driven by the outcome of those talks, but Airbus will be under pressure to provide some clarity on its plans in time for Thursday’s update, following mounting speculation over the plane’s future.
“The A380 is the elephant in the hangar; it will be impossible to avoid saying something on the subject,” said Agency Partners analyst Sash Tusa.
The A380 is already on life support due to weak sales.
Any decision to pull the plug on the iconic European double-decker after just 12 years in service must be approved by the Airbus board, which meets on Wednesday.
The prospect of shutting output comes at an awkward moment for Airbus as rival Boeing celebrates the 50th anniversary of its 747 jumbo — the jet that revolutionized long-haul travel and which Europe’s A380 was designed to squeeze out of the market.

Belgium cancels all flights as workers stage national strike

  • The airspace will be closed for 24 hours, starting at 21:00 GMT, due to possible lack of staff
  • Officials expect the temporary closure will affect almost 60,000 passengers
BRUSSELS: Belgian airports canceled almost all flights on Wednesday due to a national strike over pay and working conditions that halted activity at ports, hit public transport and led to blockades outside factories.

Belgian air traffic control body Skeyes shut Belgian airspace for 24 hours from 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Tuesday because it could not guarantee enough staff would turn up.

Brussels Airport, the country’s busiest hub, said it had planned to handle 591 passenger and cargo departures and arrivals and that the strike would hit some 60,000 travelers.

Just one passenger flight, to Moscow, would depart late on Wednesday, with a few late arrivals and some cargo flights.

National rail operator SNCB said about half of its train services were running. High-speed Thalys, running to Amsterdam and Paris, said it should be running normal services, though catering might not be available on all trains. Some Eurostar trains to London were canceled due to maintenance.

Dock workers were not loading or unloading ships in the port of Antwerp. Blockades stopped work at factories across the country.

Brussels’ metro, tram and bus operator ran just a handful of lines. The situation was the same in the rest of the country.

Unions are calling for wage increases, an improved work-life balance and better pensions in talks with employers. Some see the strike as political action against the center-right federal government ahead of a parliamentary election.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said talks needed to resume by Thursday and added that companies had created 219,000 jobs in the past four years thanks to the government’s policies.

Belgium’s Central Council of the Economy, composed of worker, employer and consumer representatives, has advised that the maximum pay hike for 2019 and 2020 should be 0.8 percent. Michel’s office said that, including wage indexation, this meant an effective pay increase of up to 4.6 percent.

