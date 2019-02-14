You are here

US judge rules ex-Trump campaign chief breached plea deal

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at US District Court in Washington, on June 15, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)
REUTERS:
  • US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found there was a “preponderance” of evidence that Manafort lied on three different topics
  • Manafort’s lawyers repeated their argument that their client never intentionally lied to prosecutors
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort breached his plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office by lying to prosecutors, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
The ruling concludes weeks of wrangling between Manafort’s lawyers and the special counsel over whether he had intentionally lied to prosecutors, impeding their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing the Manafort case in a Washington court, found there was a “preponderance” of evidence that Manafort lied on three different topics, including his communications with his former business partner Konstantin Kilimnik, but she cleared Manafort of allegations that he intentionally lied on two other subjects.
The ruling follows last week’s release of a court transcript that showed Mueller’s team believed Manafort’s alleged lies were central to their investigation into potential collusion, which Trump and Russia have both denied.
The investigation appears focused on a meeting held at the height of the election campaign between Manafort and Kilimnik, whom prosecutors say has ties to Russian intelligence, according to the court filing.
Mueller contends that Manafort lied about the number of times he and Kilimnik discussed a “Ukrainian peace plan” — a reference to a proposal that would result in the US lifting sanctions on Russia, one of the Kremlin’s top objectives.
In a court filing ahead of Wednesday’s ruling, Manafort’s lawyers repeated their argument that their client never intentionally lied to prosecutors and stressed that he corrected any mistakes once they were pointed out to him.

Topics: Paul Manafort US Election 2016 Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Texas wife sought divorce before she, 4 others were killed

AP
Texas wife sought divorce before she, 4 others were killed

AP
BLANCHARD, Texas: An East Texas woman who was shot dead along with her husband and three other family members sought a divorce last year.
Ashley Raileen Horn filed to divorcee Randy Joe Horn in October of 2018, according to Montgomery County court records. The case was dismissed less than a month later.
Beyond the request for divorce, the slim court file offers few clues about what lay between the 27-year-old woman and 54-year-old man who were found dead along with Ashley’s grandparents, Carlos and Lynda Delaney, and a 15-month-old girl in the elder couple’s home about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Houston.
On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation into the killings after a neighbor came upon across three bodies outside the Blanchard house and told her son to call police. After arriving, deputies found two more people dead inside.
Sheriff’s Capt. Rickie Childers declined to comment on the divorce filing Wednesday, saying that more information would not be released until medical examiner’s reports come back.
Sheriff’s officials have said no suspects are being sought in the case but have declined to characterize the shootings as homicides and a suicide. They have also identified Ashley by her maiden name, Delaney.
Court records show that Horn petitioned to divorce her husband on Oct. 15, 2018 while they were living in Splendora, Texas. The case was dismissed without prejudice in early November after she filed paperwork to withdraw. The court records do not make clear what motivated either filing.
Sheriff’s officials have also declined to discuss any suspected motive for the killings.

