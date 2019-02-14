You are here

﻿

US-Libya forces raid Al-Qaeda site in Libyan city of Ubari

Libyans security forces patrol in the city of Zliten on August 23, 2018. (AFP / file photo)
REUTERS:
CAIRO, Egypt: Joint US-Libyan forces raided an Al-Qaeda site in the Libyan city of Ubari on Wednesday, according to a statement by a Libyan official.
The spokesperson for Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the Presidency Council of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya, said in a statement late on Wednesday that a site with a number of Al-Qaeda members in Ubari was “raided” but gave no details.
“This joint work between the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord and the US Government coincided with the meeting of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala at the Global Coalition To Defeat Islamic State meeting last week,” spokesperson Mohamed El Sallak said in the statement.
The US Africa Command, which is responsible for American forces in that area, could not immediately be reached for comment.

US House votes to pull support for Arab coalition in Yemen

Arab News
WASHINGTON: The White House could use a veto after the House of Representatives voted on a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen on Wednesday.

The measure, which passed 248-177, now goes to the Senate, where if it passes, it would be the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to remove or restrict US military action.

The White House says the House resolution is "flawed" because U.S. troops are not directly involved in military action in Yemen, where the coalition is fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Since 2015, the administration says, the U.S. has provided support to the coalition, including intelligence and, until recently, aerial refueling, but it has not had forces involved in "hostilities."

The outcome of the legislation is uncertain. Republicans control the Senate, 53-47, and a simple majority is needed to pass.

Trump has yet to veto any measures from Congress. If he did veto the Yemen resolution, it’s unclear whether lawmakers would have enough support to override him.

— with AP

