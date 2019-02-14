You are here

Airbus to stop making struggling A380 superjumbo in 2021

Airbus had hoped the A380 would squeeze out Boeing’s 747 and revolutionize air travel as more people take to the skies. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 February 2019
AP
TOULOUSE, France: European aviation giant Airbus said Thursday it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021 for lack of customers, abandoning the world's biggest passenger jet and one of the aviation industry's most ambitious and most troubled endeavors.
Barely a decade after the 500-plus-seat plane started carrying passengers, Airbus said in a statement that key client Emirates is cutting back its orders for the plane, and as a result, “we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production.”
The decision could hurt up to 3,500 jobs, Airbus said. The company is releasing its 2018 annual earnings later Thursday and said the decision is expected to impact the results.
The decision is a boon for rival Boeing and a crushing blow for Airbus. The European plane maker had hoped the A380 would squeeze out Boeing's 747 and revolutionize air travel as more people take to the skies.
Instead, airlines have been cautious about committing to the costly plane, so huge that airports had to build new runways and modify terminals to accommodate it. The double-decker planes started flying in 2008 and seated more than 500 passengers.
The A380 had troubles from the start, including tensions between Airbus' French and German management and protracted production delays and cost overruns. Those prompted a company restructuring that cost thousands of jobs.
Industry experts initially expected A380s to long outlast the 747, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.
When it started taking on passengers in 2008, the A380 was hailed for its roominess, large windows, high ceilings and quieter engines. Some carriers put in showers, lounges, duty free shops, bars on both decks.

Topics: Airbus Emirates Emirates Airlines Airbus A380

Total and Saudi Aramco to create thousands of jobs in $1bn gas station plan

Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Total and Saudi Aramco to create thousands of jobs in $1bn gas station plan

  • The investment will be made over a six-year period
  • The two companies have also signed an agreement with the owners of Tas’helat Marketing Company (TMC) and Sahel Transport Company (STC) to acquire TMC and STC
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Aramco and Total on Thursday agreed to invest $1 billion in the Kingdom’s retail fuel market in a move that is expected to create thousands of new jobs.
The investment will be made over a six-year period, the pair said in a joint statement.
“Total is proud to be the first international oil major to invest in Saudi Arabia’s fuel retail network. This joint venture agreement is in line with our global strategy to expand in fast-growing markets worldwide.” said Momar Nguer, executive committee member at Total, “This new agreement is also reaffirming our long-term partnership with Saudi Aramco.”
The two companies have also signed an agreement with the owners of Tas’helat Marketing Company (TMC) and Sahel Transport Company (STC) to acquire TMC and STC.
It means that the Aramco-Total joint venture will take control of an existing network of 270 service stations together with their tanker fleet.
“We aim to enhance the quality of services, as well as create thousands of jobs and additional investment opportunities in the Kingdom, said Abdulaziz Al-Judaimi, Saudi Aramco senior vice president of downstream.”
“This project will also help optimize the total value of our hydrocarbon resources.”
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne teased Thursday’s announcement last month during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Topics: Total Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

