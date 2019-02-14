You are here

In war-torn Ukraine, women get taste of combat training

There are 57,000 women in the Ukrainian armed forces, 26,000 of which are on active duty. Above, Ukrainian women soldiers train for a military parade for 2018 Independence Day. (AFP)
Updated 14 February 2019
AFP
  • Ukrainian officials and political activists organize the combat training courses for women on weekends
  • Participating women learn how to shoot guns, use knives, and provide first aid
MARIUPOL, Ukraine: In a gym in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, not far from the frontline with Russia-backed separatists, 20 women fall to the floor and pull back the rifle bolts of dummy Kalashnikovs.
Next to them a bearded instructor in camouflage barks out orders: "Get on your knee, reload, take aim, get on the ground, reload, take aim."
A policeman by day, the 28-year-old who goes by the alias Kazhan ("bat" in Ukrainian) teaches combat training for women on the weekends.
The free courses -- dubbed "White angels" -- were put together by police officers and former members of a far-right battalion who fought against the separatists in the east of the ex-Soviet country.
"Our country is in a state of open war," Kazhan told AFP in the government-held city around 20 kilometres from the frontline.
"The entire population of the country should be ready to fight," he added as his trainees wiped sweat off their faces during a short break.
Fifty women aged 18 to 40 -- including a make-up artist, a veterinarian, and a housewife -- signed up for the courses which began in December.
The trainees meet twice a week for two-hour sessions in the gym in a Mariupol shopping mall to learn gun handling basics and hand-to-hand combat.
They will also learn how to fight with a knife and provide first aid.
At the end of the course -- possibly in spring -- the women will be taken to a shooting range to hone their skills. The organizers also plan to introduce a lecture on Ukraine's modern history.
One of the trainees, Olga Moskovchenko, shows off her trembling hands and a bruise on her shoulder from handling a 3.5-kilogramme dummy gun.
"Usually, women don't get automatic rifles just like that," said the 34-year-old mother of three.
"It's hard but very interesting. I'd only seen things like this on television," the blonde woman said with a smile.
Another trainee, 18-year-old Valeriya Mazurenko, expressed hope she would be better at self-defense thanks to the course.
"It is not safe in our city," she said.
In 2015, Mazurenko fled the rebel stronghold of Donetsk after it came under the separatists' control.
Backed by Moscow, separatists have seized control of two eastern Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk and Lugansk -- in a conflict that has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.
Ukraine's armed forces personnel include around 57,000 women, including 26,000 in active military service.
Mazurenko dreamt of joining the Ukrainian army but when she started to collect documents to enlist, she realized she would not be taken seriously.
"I wanted to serve but I am such a petite woman nothing came out of it," said Mazurenko, wearing a white T-shirt with two crossed hammers, the logo of a Donetsk football club, Shakhtar.
Another instructor, 20-year-old Anna Yagmurdzhy, who teaches hand-to-hand combat, said the women were not being prepared "for special forces or the army".
"But we can stand up for ourselves and protect our loved ones," added Yagmurdzhy, who works as a security guard at a nightclub.
In the future the organizers hope to be able to offer nationwide training programs to get more women to learn self-defense.
"It's a law of nature," said Kazhan, the policeman.
"If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, there are two options: you either become a victim or a winner," he said.
"We intend to come out a winner. And in this war too."

0
Sick of Valentine's? Museum adds woes of war to litany of lost love

  • The Museum of Broken Relationships in the old town of the Croatian capital has exerted a strange pull since 2006 on tourists
  • Its exhibits are donated by ordinary people who want to share what went wrong in their love stories, or those of relatives or friends
ZAGREB: Fed up of red roses, choking on chocolates? Then ditch the Valentine’s Day delirium for a dose of reality at Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships — expanded this year with bonds severed by war and all set to tour in Brexit-riven Britain.
The Museum of Broken Relationships in the old town of the Croatian capital has exerted a strange pull since 2006 on tourists looking for a more offbeat experience.
Its exhibits are donated by ordinary people who want to share what went wrong in their love stories, or those of relatives or friends.
This year, it features the divorce of a Danish woman and her husband, a soldier who could not re-adapt to ordinary life after a tour of duty in Afghanistan — part of a whole new typology of trauma.
“We have eight thematic rooms related in some way to relationships falling apart, like family, sports, love stories in the business environment,” said Drazen Grubisic, one of the museum’s founders. “A completely new topic is love relationships affected by war.”
Particularly poignant is a vinyl record made by a young German in 1942 who dreamt of becoming a singer.
“It was a present for his girlfriend before he was sent to the war — where he was wounded in the throat and could not sing any more,” Grubisic said. They never married, but she kept the record until she died.
Although mostly devoted to lamenting lost love, the museum also makes space for the disappointment of feeling abandoned or betrayed by one’s homeland.
“We have the graduation diploma of a Croat who decided to leave it behind before moving to Ireland in search of a better life,” Grubisic said. “He said it symbolized his break-up with a country that had failed to give him an opportunity to work.”
The theme of lost love is so universal that the museum’s overflow exhibits are often sent abroad, so far notching up 50 cities around the world. While in Turkey, the collection received the wedding gown of a woman whose fiance had been killed in a militant attack in Istanbul.
This March, prompted by Brexit, “another form of broken relationship” that has split Britain down the middle as it seeks to quit the European Union, it is coming to York, in northern England.
Locals have been invited to contribute items in which “the divisions caused by war, religion and politics, will be told through individual stories that say something much more personal about how we all cope with falling out of love.”

