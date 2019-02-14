You are here

﻿

Film academy issues statement amid backlash to changes

Changes were made to shorten the broadcast of the ceremony. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 February 2019
AP


  • The glittering ceremony will take place on Feb. 24
  • The cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts awards will be presented during the commercial breaks this year
Updated 14 February 2019
AP
LOS ANGELES: Responding to widespread backlash to the fact that four Oscars will be presented during commercial breaks at the 91st Academy Awards, the film academy has issued a statement saying that all Academy Award winners will still be included in the broadcast on Feb. 24.
A joint statement from the film academy’s board of governors on Wednesday criticized “inaccurate reporting” and social media posts for what they described as a “chain of misinformation” that has angered film academy members. Critics of the changes include directors Alfonso Cuaron, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese.
The cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts awards will be presented during the commercial breaks this year in an effort to shorten the broadcast to three hours. Their speeches will be edited into the show.

Topics: Oscars Hollywood


Sick of Valentine’s? Museum adds woes of war to litany of lost love

Updated 14 February 2019
Reuters
Sick of Valentine's? Museum adds woes of war to litany of lost love

  • The Museum of Broken Relationships in the old town of the Croatian capital has exerted a strange pull since 2006 on tourists
  • Its exhibits are donated by ordinary people who want to share what went wrong in their love stories, or those of relatives or friends
Updated 14 February 2019
Reuters
ZAGREB: Fed up of red roses, choking on chocolates? Then ditch the Valentine’s Day delirium for a dose of reality at Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships — expanded this year with bonds severed by war and all set to tour in Brexit-riven Britain.
The Museum of Broken Relationships in the old town of the Croatian capital has exerted a strange pull since 2006 on tourists looking for a more offbeat experience.
Its exhibits are donated by ordinary people who want to share what went wrong in their love stories, or those of relatives or friends.
This year, it features the divorce of a Danish woman and her husband, a soldier who could not re-adapt to ordinary life after a tour of duty in Afghanistan — part of a whole new typology of trauma.
“We have eight thematic rooms related in some way to relationships falling apart, like family, sports, love stories in the business environment,” said Drazen Grubisic, one of the museum’s founders. “A completely new topic is love relationships affected by war.”
Particularly poignant is a vinyl record made by a young German in 1942 who dreamt of becoming a singer.
“It was a present for his girlfriend before he was sent to the war — where he was wounded in the throat and could not sing any more,” Grubisic said. They never married, but she kept the record until she died.
Although mostly devoted to lamenting lost love, the museum also makes space for the disappointment of feeling abandoned or betrayed by one’s homeland.
“We have the graduation diploma of a Croat who decided to leave it behind before moving to Ireland in search of a better life,” Grubisic said. “He said it symbolized his break-up with a country that had failed to give him an opportunity to work.”
The theme of lost love is so universal that the museum’s overflow exhibits are often sent abroad, so far notching up 50 cities around the world. While in Turkey, the collection received the wedding gown of a woman whose fiance had been killed in a militant attack in Istanbul.
This March, prompted by Brexit, “another form of broken relationship” that has split Britain down the middle as it seeks to quit the European Union, it is coming to York, in northern England.
Locals have been invited to contribute items in which “the divisions caused by war, religion and politics, will be told through individual stories that say something much more personal about how we all cope with falling out of love.”

Topics: Valentine's Day

