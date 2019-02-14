You are here

In heart of Baghdad, Daesh war museum honors fallen militiamen

The militiamen died fighting the Daesh group over the past four years. (AP)
The militias’ political and military might soared after they helped the government defeat Daesh and they’re now accused of building a parallel state within Iraq. (AP)
The museum is meant to honor the fallen but it also underscores the Iran-backed Shiite militias’ growing clout in the country. (AP)
Updated 14 February 2019
AP
BAGHDAD: A few steps from Baghdad’s cultural heart and its famous book market on Al-Mutanabi Street lies the Iraqi capital’s latest tourist attraction: a war museum glorifying the sacrifices of thousands of mainly Shiite militiamen who died fighting the Daesh group.
The museum is meant to honor the fallen but it also underscores the Iran-backed militias’ growing clout in the country. Their political and military might soared after they helped the government defeat Daesh — so much so that they are now accused by some of seeking to build a parallel state within Iraq.
Housed inside Baghdad’s historic, Ottoman-era Al-Qishla building, the museum displays rocket launchers, drones and cannons from the four-year fight with Daesh. Visitors can browse through the war booty and other memorabilia from the front lines, as well as personal belongings fighters left behind on battlefields across the country.
“I feel the spirits of the martyrs floating around this space. I feel that Iraq exists because of them. ... They are the pulse of Iraq,” said 55-year-old teacher Umm Hassanin Al-Oukeily on a visit to the museum this week.
The mainly Shiite militias — known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or “Hashed Al-Shaabi” in Arabic — emerged following a call in June 2014 by Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, for volunteers to fight against Daesh.

At the time, Daesh militants had overrun the northern city of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest, and much of northern and western Iraq, coming dangerously close to Baghdad and Shiite shrines farther south as Iraq’s military and security forces collapsed in the face of the onslaught.
Tens of thousands heeded the cleric’s call, enlisting in multiple militia factions, many of which had existed for years and even fought American forces in Iraq. Sanctioned by the Iraqi government, the militias played a key role in the war against Daesh.
That made the Iran-backed militiamen an indirect ally to the American forces, who returned to Iraq in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help battle Daesh. A US-led coalition provided crucial air support as Iraqi forces regrouped and drove Daesh out in a costly campaign.
The militias lost about 7,000 fighters in the war. They included some Christian, Yazidi, and Sunni militias but were dominated by Shiite groups with close ties to Iran. They came out of the war with the image of an almost holy force protecting Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority.
That kind of popular aura has helped enshrine the militias as a major political and paramilitary player in post-Daesh Iraq. Militia factions are present in almost every Iraqi province, in many cases deeply embedded in local governance and rivaling state institutions. Posters of dead fighters adorn shop windows in Baghdad and elsewhere.
“There are no words to describe my feelings right now,” said Al-Oukeily, the teacher, tears in her eyes as she made her way around the museum with her daughter.
Outside, in the Al-Qishla garden, families were gathered to enjoy the sun as music played in the background. Inside the building, somber military music accompanied the exhibits.
In 2018 parliamentary elections — the first after the victory over Daesh — the militias’ coalition won 48 seats, making it the second-largest bloc in Parliament and guaranteeing the militias a say in formal politics. Under the new budget, militiamen are for the first time being paid the same salaries as soldiers.
The mix of arms and political power is a dangerous dynamic for Iraq, a country with a history of bloody sectarian strife. Iraq’s Sunni minority and also some in the military and the government fear the Shiite militias will dominate Iraq the way the powerful Revolutionary Guard does in Iran or the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon.
The Shiite militias “are building economic empires, taking control of state reconstruction companies and projects, and developing into economic organizations,” said a Western diplomat in Baghdad who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Iraqi politics.
The more than 50 militias in Iraq have up to 140,000 fighters, according to some estimates and the Popular Mobilization Forces itself. They are backed by tanks and weapons, and have their own intelligence agency, operations rooms and court of law.
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, the leader of one of the most powerful of the militias, Qais Al-Khazali, said their existence compliments that of the Iraqi military and suggested that disbanding them was not in the cards as long as there’s an ongoing military threat to Iraq.
At the museum, images of the fallen militiamen hang down from the ceiling, printed on light bulbs. Boots, watches and eyeglasses are displayed next to flowers that honor the martyrs.
Visitors walk around life-size replicas of militia outposts, complete with real sniper rifles, sandbags and camouflage nets from the field.
They pose for photos next to two mannequins, one depicting a bearded militant in Daesh black uniform, a knife protruding from his abdomen, lying on the ground. The other, a militiaman towering over the body, has his boot pressed against the militant’s head.
“This is the fate of every Daesh traitor in the land of the prophets in the great Iraq,” reads the sign next to the exhibit, referring to Daesh by the group’s Arabic acronym.
Museum manager Ali Al Shawky, who was a volunteer doctor with the militias during the war against Daesh, said the idea behind the museum was to preserve the memory of the fallen and “personify their heroic deeds.”
The Ministry of Culture, he said, was at first hesitant to give up the landmark Al-Qishla building and its gardens on the banks of the Tigris River — long a hub where Baghdad’s intellectual and artists gathered — to the museum, but later relented and gave them the top floor.
“We wanted to say something to the martyrs with this museum,” Al Shawky said. “We will never forget you.”

Palestine says Warsaw talks 'normalize' Israeli occupation

Arab News
WARSAW, Poland: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called Iran the top threat in the Middle East, and said confronting the country is key to reaching peace in the entire region.
Pompeo, who was attending a security conference in Warsaw, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the opening session at the conference. He said “pushing back” against Iran was central to dealing with all the region’s other problems.
“You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It’s just not possible,” Pompeo said alongside Netanyahu.
The Israeli leader lauded the participation of high-profile Arab dignitaries at the conference, saying it marked a “historical turning point” that signaled a shift in regional priorities.
“In a room of some 60 foreign ministers and representatives of dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity, and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime,” Netanyahu said.

"I think this marks a change, an important understanding of what threatens our future."
The US and Poland are sponsoring the conference, which they say is aimed at promoting peace and security in the Mideast but appears to be mainly focused on isolating Iran. Iran has denounced the gathering as an American anti-Iran “circus” aimed at “demonizing” it.

But there was condemnation also from Palestine, with Nabil Shaath, adviser to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, saying the conference lacked credibility and aimed to “normalize” the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

“By fully siding with the Israeli government, (the Americans) have tried to normalize the Israeli occupation and the systematic denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination,” Shaath wrote in a column published by Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is expected to offer hints of the US administration's proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
Shaath said the Palestinians had refused to go to the conference.
“The Warsaw conference is part of this context," he wrote.

"A peace process cannot be turned into an attempt to obtain amnesty for war crimes or to make one of the parties surrender its basic rights under the UN charter."
Palestine has refused to speak to the Trump administration since the US leader recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.

High profile names such as US Vice President Mike Pence are attending along with representatives from numerous Arab countries.

But France and Germany are not sending Cabinet-ranked officials, and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is staying away.

Russia and China aren’t participating, either, and the Palestinians, who have called for the meeting to be boycotted, also will be absent.
For Netanyahu, a longtime opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the gathering marks a culmination of his call to unite the world against Israel's arch-enemy of Iran.

He's long boasted that Israel has clandestinely developed good relations with several Arab states, despite a lack of official ties.

On Wednesday, he met with Oman's foreign minister, Yusuf bin Alawi, and at Thursday's opening session he was seated next to the foreign minister of Yemen, as representatives of Kuwait, Qatar and others looked on.
Israel has signed peace accords with Egypt and Jordan, but other Arab nations have refused to publicly improve relations without significant progress made toward ending Israel's half-century occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.

That shunning, though, has begun to ease in recent years as shared concerns about Iran have overshadowed the Palestinian issue.
Netanyahu considers Iran to be Israel's greatest threat, citing its frequent calls for Israel's destruction, its nuclear program and support for militant groups across the region. Israel has been active in recent months attacking Iranian targets in neighboring Syria.
The Americans have tried to broaden the scope of what was initially billed as an Iran-centric meeting to include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fight against the Islamic State group, and the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
“No one country will dominate the discussion today nor will any one issue dominate our talks,” Pompeo said in opening the meeting. He acknowledged that eclectic nature of the gathering could produce views that "may even conflict with those of the United States.”
But he said he welcomed the dialogue since none of the region’s challenges will “solve themselves.” “'We must work together for security. No country can afford to remain on the sidelines,” Pompeo said.

President Donald Trump's senior Mideast adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, has been working on an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan for close to two years, but has not yet released details. US officials say Kushner is expected to make some comments in Warsaw about the conflict, but Netanyahu said he doesn’t expect any discussion of the peace plan.

The Palestinians have pre-emptively rejected it, accusing the Trump administration of being unfairly biased toward Israel. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeineh said Thursday that Middle East turmoil will continue unless there is a resolution to the conflict with Israel.

“There will be no peace and stability in the Middle East without a peaceful solution that leads to a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as a capital,” he said.

Pompeo addressed the conference in a closed-door session on US plans for Syria following Trump’s abrupt decision in December to withdraw American troops from the country.
That move led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and caught many US allies by surprise.

