You are here

  • Home
  • I did it for my daughter, says woman arrested for headscarf protest in Iran
﻿

I did it for my daughter, says woman arrested for headscarf protest in Iran

As the Islamic Republic marks its 40th birthday, few issues are more politically sensitive or full of contradictions than the status of women. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

I did it for my daughter, says woman arrested for headscarf protest in Iran

  • Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution 40 years ago this week, women have been ordered to cover their hair for the sake of modesty
  • Jangravi was one of at least 39 women arrested last year in connection with hijab protests
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Azam Jangravi’s heart was pounding when she climbed atop an electricity transformer box on Tehran’s busy Revolution Street a year ago. She raised her headscarf in the air and waved it above her head.
A crowd formed. People shouted at her to come down. She knew all along she was going to be arrested. But she did it anyway, she says, to change the country for her eight-year-old daughter.
“I was telling myself: ‘Viana should not grow up in the same conditions in this country that you grew up in’,” Jangavi recalled this week in an interview in an apartment in an undisclosed location outside Iran, where she now awaits news on an application for asylum.
“I kept telling myself: ‘You can do this, you can do this’,” she said. “I was feeling a very special kind of power. It was as if I was not the secondary gender anymore.”
After her protest she was arrested, fired from her job at a research institute and sentenced to three years in prison for promoting indecency and wilfully breaking Islamic law.
The court threatened to take her daughter away, but she managed to escape Iran — with Viana — before her jail term began: “I found a human smuggler with a lot of difficulty. It all happened very quickly, I left my life, my house, my car behind,” she said.
As she spoke, Viana sketched pictures. They showed her mother waving the white hijab in the air.
Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution 40 years ago this week, women have been ordered to cover their hair for the sake of modesty. Violators are publicly admonished, fined or arrested.
Jangravi was one of at least 39 women arrested last year in connection with hijab protests, according to Amnesty International, which says another 55 people were detained for their work on women’s rights, including women who tried to enter football stadiums illegally and lawyers advocating for women.
Authorities go to “extreme and absurd lengths to stop their campaign,” said Amnesty’s Iran researcher Mansoureh Mills. “Like searching people’s homes for pin badges that have ‘I am against forced hijab’ written on them.”
The badges are part of continued efforts to highlight the hijab issue, along with a campaign for women to wear white headscarves on Wednesdays.
Jangravi recalls stories her mother told her about life before the revolution: “She told me that the revolution caused a great deal of sexism and they separated men and women.”
She was inspired to act after two other women were arrested for similar protests on the same street.
“Of course we don’t expect everyone to climb up the platform in Revolution Street,” she said. “But this made our voices heard by the entire world. What we girls did made this movement into something that continues.”

Topics: Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia, Turkey, Iran to hold Syria summit
Special 0
Middle-East
World powers gather for Warsaw Middle East summit expected to pressure on Iran

Palestine says Warsaw talks ‘normalize’ Israeli occupation

Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

Palestine says Warsaw talks ‘normalize’ Israeli occupation

  • Pompeo tells conference that Iran is the common enemy
  • Warsaw conference boycotted by major players in the Middle East
Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

WARSAW, Poland: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called Iran the top threat in the Middle East, and said confronting the country is key to reaching peace in the entire region.
Pompeo, who was attending a security conference in Warsaw, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the opening session at the conference. He said “pushing back” against Iran was central to dealing with all the region’s other problems.
“You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It’s just not possible,” Pompeo said alongside Netanyahu.
The Israeli leader lauded the participation of high-profile Arab dignitaries at the conference, saying it marked a “historical turning point” that signaled a shift in regional priorities.
“In a room of some 60 foreign ministers and representatives of dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity, and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime,” Netanyahu said.

"I think this marks a change, an important understanding of what threatens our future."
The US and Poland are sponsoring the conference, which they say is aimed at promoting peace and security in the Mideast but appears to be mainly focused on isolating Iran. Iran has denounced the gathering as an American anti-Iran “circus” aimed at “demonizing” it.

But there was condemnation also from Palestine, with Nabil Shaath, adviser to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, saying the conference lacked credibility and aimed to “normalize” the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

“By fully siding with the Israeli government, (the Americans) have tried to normalize the Israeli occupation and the systematic denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination,” Shaath wrote in a column published by Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is expected to offer hints of the US administration's proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
Shaath said the Palestinians had refused to go to the conference.
“The Warsaw conference is part of this context," he wrote.

"A peace process cannot be turned into an attempt to obtain amnesty for war crimes or to make one of the parties surrender its basic rights under the UN charter."
Palestine has refused to speak to the Trump administration since the US leader recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.

High profile names such as US Vice President Mike Pence are attending along with representatives from numerous Arab countries.

But France and Germany are not sending Cabinet-ranked officials, and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is staying away.

Russia and China aren’t participating, either, and the Palestinians, who have called for the meeting to be boycotted, also will be absent.
For Netanyahu, a longtime opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the gathering marks a culmination of his call to unite the world against Israel's arch-enemy of Iran.

He's long boasted that Israel has clandestinely developed good relations with several Arab states, despite a lack of official ties.

On Wednesday, he met with Oman's foreign minister, Yusuf bin Alawi, and at Thursday's opening session he was seated next to the foreign minister of Yemen, as representatives of Kuwait, Qatar and others looked on.
Israel has signed peace accords with Egypt and Jordan, but other Arab nations have refused to publicly improve relations without significant progress made toward ending Israel's half-century occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.

That shunning, though, has begun to ease in recent years as shared concerns about Iran have overshadowed the Palestinian issue.
Netanyahu considers Iran to be Israel's greatest threat, citing its frequent calls for Israel's destruction, its nuclear program and support for militant groups across the region. Israel has been active in recent months attacking Iranian targets in neighboring Syria.
The Americans have tried to broaden the scope of what was initially billed as an Iran-centric meeting to include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the fight against the Islamic State group, and the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
“No one country will dominate the discussion today nor will any one issue dominate our talks,” Pompeo said in opening the meeting. He acknowledged that eclectic nature of the gathering could produce views that "may even conflict with those of the United States.”
But he said he welcomed the dialogue since none of the region’s challenges will “solve themselves.” “'We must work together for security. No country can afford to remain on the sidelines,” Pompeo said.

President Donald Trump's senior Mideast adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, has been working on an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan for close to two years, but has not yet released details. US officials say Kushner is expected to make some comments in Warsaw about the conflict, but Netanyahu said he doesn’t expect any discussion of the peace plan.

The Palestinians have pre-emptively rejected it, accusing the Trump administration of being unfairly biased toward Israel. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeineh said Thursday that Middle East turmoil will continue unless there is a resolution to the conflict with Israel.

“There will be no peace and stability in the Middle East without a peaceful solution that leads to a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as a capital,” he said.

Pompeo addressed the conference in a closed-door session on US plans for Syria following Trump’s abrupt decision in December to withdraw American troops from the country.
That move led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and caught many US allies by surprise.

Topics: Middle East Conference Israel United States Palestine

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
World powers gather for Warsaw Middle East summit expected to pressure on Iran
0
Middle-East
US presents Middle East vision in Warsaw, but no converts

Latest updates

Britain will leave EU next month with or without a deal - Brexit minister
0
Palestine says Warsaw talks ‘normalize’ Israeli occupation
0
Mike Pence: Iran is the greatest threat to peace and security in the Middle East
0
Total and Saudi Aramco to create thousands of jobs in $1bn gas station plan
0
‘Few have too much’: Pope condemns global food inequality
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.