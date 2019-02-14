You are here

Attack kills 25 soldiers in Indian Kashmir

Indian security forces inspect the remains of a bus following an attack on a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy that killed at least 25 troopers and injured several others near Awantipora town, about 30 kms South of Srinagar, in Lethpora on February 14, 2019. (AFP)
SRINAGAR: At least 25 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Thursday in Indian-administered Kashmir in the deadliest attack on government forces there since 2002, police said.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence. Rebels have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, for 30 years.
The attack, surpassing one in 2016 when 19 soldiers died, saw an explosion rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), police said.
Two blue buses carrying around 35 people each bore the brunt of the explosion around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the main city of Srinagar on the main highway towards Jammu.
"Given the condition of the vehicles hit, the toll could get much higher," a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported that at least 39 people were dead.
Some of the bodies were so badly blown up that officials feel it may take some time to identity them, PTI reported. The explosion was heard up to 12 kilometres away, it said.
Police said that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) while the CRPF said that the explosives were inside a car. Media reports said the explosive-laden vehicle was driven into the convoy.
"It was a powerful explosion. The explosive was car-borne," CRPF spokesman Sanjay Kumar told AFP.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, another CRPF official said at least 29 troops were injured in the blast, which damaged a number of vehicles in the convoy.
Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway as black smoke billowed upwards.
Reports said that there were 350 kilos (770 pounds) of explosives used.
Local media reports said the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group had claimed responsibility.
A spokesman for the group told a local news agency that the "suicide attack" was carried out by Aadil Ahmad, alias Waqas Commando, a known militant from the area.
The last major car bombing, which killed 40 people including three suicide attackers, was also carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, in 2001. The target of that attack was the local parliament building in Srinagar.

Pakistan expects to sign key pacts during Saudi crown prince’s visit

Updated 36 min 25 sec ago
Mehreen Zahra-Malik
0

Pakistan expects to sign key pacts during Saudi crown prince’s visit

  • KSA will give Pakistan a total of $9.6 billion in loans and oil on deferred payments in the next 3 years — FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi
  • Saudi crown prince to be the first state guest to stay at the official residence of Pakistan'S PM
Updated 36 min 25 sec ago
Mehreen Zahra-Malik
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hopeful that it will sign eight investment agreements during a visit to Pakistan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the weekend, the Pakistani foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The crown prince is due to arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 16 on a two-day visit that is being seen as the culmination of strong ties between the historic allies. 

He is expected to sign a range of agreements worth up to $15 billion dollars, including for three power plants in Pakistan’s Punjab province and an oil refinery and petrochemical complex to be set up in the coastal city of Gwadar in southwestern Balochistan. 

“When he (the crown prince) comes to Islamabad on his two-day visit, we hope to sign eight MoUs,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday, declining to give a final figure for the total investments expected. 

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had also agreed to form a “coordination council” jointly supervised by the Pakistani prime minister and Saudi crown prince to ensure the implementation of the eight deals.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the crown prince, ministers from both countries would be part of a new Pakistan-Saudi Arabia “coordination council” that would follow up on and implement agreements, Qureshi said. 

“Through the council, the MoUs (memoranda of understanding) will be followed up on and made a reality,” the foreign minister said. 

“We are putting in place a mechanism to take these MoUs to their logical conclusion.”

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long maintained strong ties and Riyadh has repeatedly come to Islamabad’s financial rescue. 

Qureshi said over the next three years, Saudi Arabia would give Pakistan a total of $9.6 billion in loans and oil on deferred payments to help keep its economy afloat and avert a balance of payments crisis. 

On Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News that the Saudi crown prince would be the first state guest to stay at the official residence of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Outlining the prince’s agenda, the information minister said that he would attend a reception at the presidential palace on Saturday. 

“A reception will be hosted in his honor at the president’s house and will be attended by the (Pakistani) prime minister, army chief, all top ministers, bureaucrats and important personalities in the country as well as members of the royal entourage,” Chaudhry said. 

On Sunday, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the crown prince will co-chair meetings of joint working groups including on trade and investment, energy, science, culture and information and media.

The crown prince will leave Pakistan on Feb. 17 and continue to Malaysia, Indonesia, India and China.

Responding to a question about reports that the prince would address a joint session of Parliament, Chaudhry said: “That is highly unlikely.”

Giving details of security arrangements made for the visit, the information minister said that the crown prince’s “own security team” would guard the prime minister house’s during his stay there but Pakistani security officials would also be on duty.

Chaudhry said that Islamabad would be on “high security alert” throughout the prince’s visit and the Pakistan army and paramilitary Rangers would be in charge of keeping the capital safe. 

Saudi security and intelligence officials are also expected to be present, not just at the prime minister’s house but across Islamabad during the two days that the crown prince is there. 

