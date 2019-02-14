‘Few have too much’: Pope condemns global food inequality

You are here

The Roman Catholic Church’s leader made his comments during a visit to the Rome-based UN Food and Agriculture Organization. (File/AFP)
  • Francis lamented that the rate of extreme poverty reduction was slowing “while the concentration of riches in the hands of few is increasing”
  • He said it was “paradoxical” that many of the more than 820 million people suffering hunger and malnutrition live in rural areas where most food is produced
ROME: Pope Francis condemned unfair access to food around the world as “perverse” on Thursday, saying it threatened disaster for humanity if not remedied.
“Few have too much and many have little,” said the 81-year-old Argentine pontiff, who is one of the world’s most respected voices on issues of poverty and social justice.
The Roman Catholic Church’s leader made his comments during a visit to the Rome-based UN Food and Agriculture Organization for a session of the governing council of its sister agency, the International Fund for Agricultural Development.
“Many do not have food and are adrift while the few are drowning in the superfluous,” said the pope, who has often backed UN targets to tackle hunger and climate change.
“This perverse tendency of inequality is disastrous for the future of humanity.”
In words echoing the complaints of grassroots protest movements around the world, Francis lamented that the rate of extreme poverty reduction was slowing “while the concentration of riches in the hands of few is increasing.”
In the pope’s home continent Latin America, the number of people in extreme poverty increased in 2017 to the highest in almost a decade despite improvements in social spending policies, another UN agency said last month.
“They live precarious situations: the air is flawed, the natural resources are depleted, the rivers polluted, the soil is acidified,” Francis said of the world’s most disadvantaged.
“They do not have enough water for themselves or their crops, their sanitary infrastructures are very deficient, their housing scarce and defective.”
Francis, who also met with indigenous representatives, said it was “paradoxical” that many of the more than 820 million people suffering hunger and malnutrition live in rural areas where most food is produced. The global exodus from rural to urban areas was worrying, he added.

War kills over 100,000 babies a year: Save the Children

A child stands by his mother as civilians fleeing the Daesh group embattled holdout of Baghouz gather in a field on February 13, 2019 during an operation by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel the Daesh from the area, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor. (AFP)
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
AFP
War kills over 100,000 babies a year: Save the Children

  • The worst-hit countries were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen
MUNICH, Germany: At least 100,000 babies die every year because of armed conflict and its impact, from hunger to denial of aid, Save the Children International said on Friday.
In the 10 worst-hit countries, a conservative estimate of 550,000 infants died as a result of fighting between 2013 and 2017.
They succumbed to war and its effects, among them hunger, damage to hospitals and infrastructure, a lack of access to health care and sanitation and the denial of aid.
It said children face the threat of being killed or maimed, recruited by armed groups, abducted or falling victim to sexual violence.
“Almost one in five children are living in areas impacted by conflict — more than at any time in the past two decades,” said the charity’s CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt in a statement.
“The number of children being killed or maimed has more than tripled, and we are seeing an alarming increase in the use of aid as a weapon of war,” she said on releasing the report at the Munich Security Conference.
Save the Children said a study it had commissioned from the Peace Research Institute Oslo had found that 420 million children were living in conflict-affected areas in 2017.
This represents 18 percent of all children worldwide and was up by 30 million from the previous year.
The worst-hit countries were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The total number of deaths from indirect effects over the five-year period jumped to 870,000 when all children under the age of five were included, the charity said.
It also issued a list of recommendations to help protect children, from steps such as committing to a minimum age of 18 for military recruitment to the avoidance of using explosive weapons in populated areas.
Thorning-Schmidt said the rising number of child casualties was very worrying.
“It is shocking that in the 21st century we are going backwards on principles and moral standards that are so simple — children and civilians should never be targeted.”

